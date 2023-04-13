Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Prcanj
168
Kotor
94
Dobrota
65
Perast
49
Risan
22
House
Clear all
569 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
174 m²
€ 550,000
Sale of a semi-detached house with a common garden, Kindness Area: 174m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bath…
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m. Plot:…
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath
130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath
120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 4 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Cozy stone villa, built in a Mediterranean style with elements of natural stone and wood, is…
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
274 m²
€ 2,500,000
D5-142. Dream residence on the first coastline Dobrota, KotorThe stunning house in Dobrota, …
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Apartmanska kuca u Donjoj Lastvi 300m od mora Odlicna investicija,dobar potenci…
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 071 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
I am selling an investment plot of 1071 m2 with a house on the first line in Dobrota Hous…
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 210,000
D5-140. Cozy stone house on the first line in DobrotaHouse for sale with a total area of 86 …
House
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Floor
€ 240,000
Tivat – New house complex overlooking Tivat for sale The development Green Hill consists of …
3 room house
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
168 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 690,000
This beautiful house is located in the heart of the old city of Kotor, in a charming small s…
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
9 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 1,950,000
Ancient stone villa in Prčani The house consists of 4 floors Area 450 m2 + 100 m2 on the att…
Villa 2 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
130 m²
€ 560,000
Introducing the new stunning villa in Zagora, a charming village located on the border of th…
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 5150 Villa for sale, which is located in a picturesque location with a breathtaking …
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
For sale is a villa located in a picturesque location, from where breathtaking views of the …
7 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 315,000
House for reconstruction on the first line in Stoliv, house area 260 sq.m., plot area 300 sq…
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale is a luxury villa in the no less beautiful city of Perast, which is the historical …
Villa 3 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is a hi…
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath
147 m²
€ 550,000
On sale is a spacious bright house with stunning sea views in the quiet village of Boko, Kot…
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
4 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 4969 House for sale in the town of Kavac with a beautiful view of the sea. The house h…
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
516 m²
€ 800,000
Spacious villa located in Prcanj, Boka Bay, 20 meters from the sea, second line Area 516 m2 …
4 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 750,000
House for sale in the city of Kawach with beautiful sea views. The house has a total area of…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
337 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
D5-240. House with sea view in Kotor, SkaljariFor sale hose in Kotor Skaljari located o…
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
540 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,750,000
Tivat, Lepetane – House for sale on the seafront This house of 540 sqm is located on the fir…
Villa 4 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 510,000
For sale is a two-story stone villa in a quiet place away from the city noise in the village…
Villa 5 room villa
Bigova, Montenegro
230 m²
€ 520,000
House in Bivovo, near Tivat and Kotor. The area of the house is 230 m2, and the area of the…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
19
Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map