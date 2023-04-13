Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Prcanj
168
Kotor
94
Dobrota
65
Perast
49
Risan
22
House To archive
Clear all
569 properties total found
Housein Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
House
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
174 m²
€ 550,000
Sale of a semi-detached house with a common garden, Kindness Area: 174m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bath…
Villa 4 room villain Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m.  Plot:…
3 room townhousein Trojica, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath 130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
3 room housein Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Villa 5 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 4 room villain Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m²
€ 475,000
Cozy stone villa, built in a Mediterranean style with elements of natural stone and wood, is…
4 room housein Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 274 m²
€ 2,500,000
D5-142. Dream residence on the first coastline Dobrota, KotorThe stunning house in Dobrota, …
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
6 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Apartmanska kuca u Donjoj Lastvi 300m od mora   Odlicna investicija,dobar potenci…
3 room housein Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 071 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
I am selling an investment plot of 1071 m2 with a house on the first line in Dobrota Hous…
3 room housein Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 210,000
D5-140. Cozy stone house on the first line in DobrotaHouse for sale with a total area of 86 …
Housein Trojica, Montenegro
House
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Floor
€ 240,000
Tivat – New house complex overlooking Tivat for sale The development Green Hill consists of …
3 room housein Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
3 room house
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
168 m² Number of floors 5
€ 690,000
This beautiful house is located in the heart of the old city of Kotor, in a charming small s…
Villa Villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
9 room housein Prcanj, Montenegro
9 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 1,950,000
Ancient stone villa in Prčani The house consists of 4 floors Area 450 m2 + 100 m2 on the att…
Villa 2 room villain Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
130 m²
€ 560,000
Introducing the new stunning villa in Zagora, a charming village located on the border of th…
Villa 4 room villain Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 5150 Villa for sale, which is located in a picturesque location with a breathtaking …
Villa 4 room villain Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
For sale is a villa located in a picturesque location, from where breathtaking views of the …
7 room housein Stoliv, Montenegro
7 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 315,000
House for reconstruction on the first line in Stoliv, house area 260 sq.m., plot area 300 sq…
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale is a luxury villa in the no less beautiful city of Perast, which is the historical …
Villa 3 room villain Perast, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is a hi…
3 room housein Prcanj, Montenegro
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath 147 m²
€ 550,000
On sale is a spacious bright house with stunning sea views in the quiet village of Boko, Kot…
Villa 6 room villain Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
4 room housein Trojica, Montenegro
4 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 4969 House for sale in the town of Kavac with a beautiful view of the sea. The house h…
6 room housein Prcanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 516 m²
€ 800,000
Spacious villa located in Prcanj, Boka Bay, 20 meters from the sea, second line Area 516 m2 …
4 room housein Trojica, Montenegro
4 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 750,000
House for sale in the city of Kawach with beautiful sea views. The house has a total area of…
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
337 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
D5-240. House with sea view in Kotor, SkaljariFor sale hose in Kotor Skaljari located o…
6 room housein Prcanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
540 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,750,000
Tivat, Lepetane – House for sale on the seafront This house of 540 sqm is located on the fir…
Villa 4 room villain Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 510,000
For sale is a two-story stone villa in a quiet place away from the city noise in the village…
Villa 5 room villain Bigova, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Bigova, Montenegro
230 m²
€ 520,000
House in Bivovo, near Tivat and Kotor. The area of the house is 230 m2, and the area of the…

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir