Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Kotor Municipality
  5. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Duplex To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Area: 94 m2 (84 m2 + 10 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2   Two-bedroom apartmen…
€ 835,000
House 3 bathrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
€ 463,358
Villa 6 room villa in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
The total area of 360 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 550 square meters.m. Ga…
€ 290,000
7 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
7 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 497 m²
Object code - 2.25.728.3211 Villa on the 1st coastline in Utekh, Bar Riviera.      On the ve…
€ 1,250,000
4 room house in Budva, Montenegro
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
It is offered for sale a beautiful house in Budva, the Podkoshlyun district 140 sq.m on a we…
€ 360,000
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 848 m²
Lovely multi-storey residential building in. Bar. For sale intact with all apartments. The a…
€ 1,179,475
8 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
8 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa is sold, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vil…
€ 3,400,000
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment in the center of Tivat with two bedrooms with an area of 80 square meters…
€ 509,402
4 room house in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 room house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€ 714,799
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Fully furnished three bedroom apartment with magnificent views in Donja Lastva, Tivat. Locat…
€ 255,000
3 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
For sale 2 apartments in Kindness, with a total area of 95 and 56 m2. The distance from the …
€ 360,000
2 room apartment in Morinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Lovely new two bedroom apartment in the gated community overlooking Kotor bay. This apartmen…
€ 246,200

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir