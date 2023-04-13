Montenegro
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Add property
Show properties list
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Dobrota
237
Prcanj
125
Kotor
104
Risan
38
Perast
33
Apartment
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 125,000
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 670,000
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 250,000
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 210,000
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 165,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 90,000
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 345,000
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 130,000
5 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 550,000
Incredible penthouse in Kindness. A chic view that no one will ever make. New residential co…
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 135,000
5 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
120 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 400,000
Lovely apartment in the new complex of Kindness. The area of the apartment is 120 m2 plus th…
3 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 276,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 355,000
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 185,000
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 232,000
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 330,000
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 220,000
1 room studio apartment
Risan, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 69,000
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bath
78 m²
€ 230,000
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
127 m²
€ 279,400
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
253 m²
€ 622,200
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
198 m²
€ 490,200
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
52 m²
€ 119,600
1 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 bath
57 m²
€ 160,000
The apartment is in a modern residential complex with its infrastructure in the mediteran st…
2 room apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 bath
75 m²
€ 136,000
For sale a new species apartment in the complex in Boko-Kotor Bay in Montenegro Primary mark…
Apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
€ 64,000
Kotor bay, Kavac – Contemporary design apartments in the bay overlooking Tivat. Quiet neighb…
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath
102 m²
€ 214,200
Kotor, Risan- Luxury two bedroom apartment furnished with style with great views The apartme…
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 bath
123 m²
€ 258,300
This luxury duplex apartment in Kotor bay with the area of 123m² / 1,324ft² is located on t…
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath
206 m²
€ 432,600
This luxury two bedroom penthouse in Kotor bay (Risan) with a total area of 206m² / 2,217ft²…
2 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
2 bath
89 m²
€ 263,700
Kotor, Morinj – Two bedroom apartment within complex for sale Lavender Bay Residences & Club…
1
2
Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
