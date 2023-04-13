Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

299 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 3 Floor
€ 165,000
А5-294. One bedroom apartment in DobrotaFor sale apartment in a new complex with one bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3 Floor
€ 175,000
А5-292. Apartment with two bedrooms in Dobrota For sale apartment total area of 70 m2 locate…
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 5 Floor
€ 270,000
А5-293. Three bedroom apartment with sea view in DobrotaFor sale apartment in Dobrota i…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 165,000
А5-291. One bedroom apartment i new complex in DobrotaFor sale one bedroom apartment in new …
3 room apartmentin Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 1 Floor
€ 313,000
А5-290. Three Bedroom Apartment in First Line, StrpFor sale Three bedroom apartment in …
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
120 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
110 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
130 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
67 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
30 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
46 m²
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Trojica, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 250,000
А5-289. Two bedrooms apartment and a terrace overlooking the sea, DobrotaFor sale a spacious…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 185,000
А5-288. Two bedrooms apartment with sea view, DobrotaFor sale apartment with two bedrooms an…
1 room apartmentin Morinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 147,000
Cozy and beautiful one-bedroom apartment for sale in Lavender Bay complex, Morinj (Bay of Ko…
2 room apartmentin Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 1 Floor
€ 160,000
А5-285. Two bedroom apartment in Prcanj This apartment is located on the first floor of a bu…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 135,000
А5-286. One bedroom apartment in Dobrota, KotorFor sale 1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Koto…
2 room apartmentin Trojica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 189,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in a modern complex “Buena Vista” in the resort v…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 185,000
А5-281. Two bedroom apartment in a complex with a swimming pool in DobrotaFor sale apartment…
2 room apartmentin Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 2 Floor
€ 140,000
A5-284. Two bedroom apartment in RisanFor sale two bedroom apartment in Risan Apartment 2 b…
3 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 330,000
For sale an incredibly spacious apartment in the Bay of Kotor, with a total area of 132 sq. …
Apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
28 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kavac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
1 room studio apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 114,000
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 230,000
We offer for sale an apartment with two bedrooms, beautiful sea views and a huge terrace in …
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
74 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
58 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 235,000
А5-278. Two bedroom apartment with pool in Dobrota For sale two bedroom apartment in Dobrota…

