Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

40 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Trojica, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
1 room apartmentin Morinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 147,000
Cozy and beautiful one-bedroom apartment for sale in Lavender Bay complex, Morinj (Bay of Ko…
2 room apartmentin Trojica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 189,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in a modern complex “Buena Vista” in the resort v…
3 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 330,000
For sale an incredibly spacious apartment in the Bay of Kotor, with a total area of 132 sq. …
1 room apartmentin Kavac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
1 room studio apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 114,000
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 230,000
We offer for sale an apartment with two bedrooms, beautiful sea views and a huge terrace in …
2 room apartmentin Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 80,000
For sale we offer a cozy apartment with a picturesque view 50 meters from the sea. The total…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 252,000
Luxurious one-bedroom apartment for sale, fully equipped with panoramic views in Kotor, Skal…
1 room apartmentin Ljuta, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ljuta, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 174,000
A truly unique offer: one-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the village of Ljuta (Bay of …
2 room apartmentin Morinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
2 bath 83 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 220,000
A 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property with a terrace and amazing mountain views is available to p…
2 room apartmentin Morinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
2 bath 84 m² Number of floors 6
€ 220,000
A 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property with small outdoor patio is available to purchase in the ex…
Apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 183,000
We offer for sale a completely new apartment with a view of the Bay and Mountains. The apart…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 182,000
In a new modern complex we offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment. Features of this prope…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kavac, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 230,000
Sale of the last three apartments in a new residential complex in the village of Dobrota (Ko…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m²
€ 80,000
We present to your attention a new and modern residential complex in the heart of the Bay of…
1 room apartmentin Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 87,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village of Muo (Bay of Kotor). Good location, walki…
2 room apartmentin Kavac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 67,000
We bring to your attention 6 apartments for sale in a new complex with stunning views of the…
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 270,000
Location: Kotor, Dobrota Floors/floor: 5/5 Area: 109 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Number of bathrooms:…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath 282 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 408 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 495,000
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
1 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 55 m2 with a separate bedroom in Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 97 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 235,000
For sale apartment with two bedrooms and a magnificent view of the bay. Structure: Living…
2 room apartmentin Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 215,000
For sale apartment with two bedrooms, two hundred meters from the sea. Fully equipped wit…
1 room apartmentin Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 160,000
One-bedroom apartment of 63m2 (another bedroom can be made) plus a glazed terrace of 10m2 in…
2 room apartmentin Morinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m² 2 Floor
€ 180,000
Bay Apartment is set within small Resort, 200 m from the centre of Morinj. It has 2 bedrooms…

