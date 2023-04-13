Montenegro
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Dobrota
237
Prcanj
125
Kotor
104
Risan
38
Perast
33
Apartment
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath
29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
1 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 147,000
Cozy and beautiful one-bedroom apartment for sale in Lavender Bay complex, Morinj (Bay of Ko…
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
€ 189,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in a modern complex “Buena Vista” in the resort v…
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
€ 330,000
For sale an incredibly spacious apartment in the Bay of Kotor, with a total area of 132 sq. …
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 114,000
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 230,000
We offer for sale an apartment with two bedrooms, beautiful sea views and a huge terrace in …
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 80,000
For sale we offer a cozy apartment with a picturesque view 50 meters from the sea. The total…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 252,000
Luxurious one-bedroom apartment for sale, fully equipped with panoramic views in Kotor, Skal…
1 room apartment
Ljuta, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 174,000
A truly unique offer: one-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the village of Ljuta (Bay of …
2 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
2 bath
83 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 220,000
A 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property with a terrace and amazing mountain views is available to p…
2 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
2 bath
84 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 220,000
A 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property with small outdoor patio is available to purchase in the ex…
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 183,000
We offer for sale a completely new apartment with a view of the Bay and Mountains. The apart…
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 182,000
In a new modern complex we offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment. Features of this prope…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 230,000
Sale of the last three apartments in a new residential complex in the village of Dobrota (Ko…
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
€ 80,000
We present to your attention a new and modern residential complex in the heart of the Bay of…
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 87,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village of Muo (Bay of Kotor). Good location, walki…
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 67,000
We bring to your attention 6 apartments for sale in a new complex with stunning views of the…
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
€ 270,000
Location: Kotor, Dobrota Floors/floor: 5/5 Area: 109 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Number of bathrooms:…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath
282 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
408 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 495,000
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 55 m2 with a separate bedroom in Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The apartmen…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
97 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 235,000
For sale apartment with two bedrooms and a magnificent view of the bay. Structure: Living…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 215,000
For sale apartment with two bedrooms, two hundred meters from the sea. Fully equipped wit…
1 room apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 160,000
One-bedroom apartment of 63m2 (another bedroom can be made) plus a glazed terrace of 10m2 in…
2 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
2 Floor
€ 180,000
Bay Apartment is set within small Resort, 200 m from the centre of Morinj. It has 2 bedrooms…
1
2
