Residential properties for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
302
Prcanj
294
Kotor
198
Perast
82
Risan
60
1 272 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 3 Floor
€ 165,000
А5-294. One bedroom apartment in DobrotaFor sale apartment in a new complex with one bedroom…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
45 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 5209 Apartment for sale in Dobrota, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an are…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 320,000
NUM 5211 Duplex apartment for sale, in Dobrota, near Kotor, only 100m from the sea. The apar…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3 Floor
€ 175,000
А5-292. Apartment with two bedrooms in Dobrota For sale apartment total area of 70 m2 locate…
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 5 Floor
€ 270,000
А5-293. Three bedroom apartment with sea view in DobrotaFor sale apartment in Dobrota i…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 165,000
А5-291. One bedroom apartment i new complex in DobrotaFor sale one bedroom apartment in new …
3 room apartmentin Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 1 Floor
€ 313,000
А5-290. Three Bedroom Apartment in First Line, StrpFor sale Three bedroom apartment in …
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 320,000
For sale is a two-level apartment, in Dobrot, near Kotor, just 100 m from the sea. The apart…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
120 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
110 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
130 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
67 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
30 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
46 m²
Price on request
Housein Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
House
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
174 m²
€ 550,000
Sale of a semi-detached house with a common garden, Kindness Area: 174m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bath…
4 room apartmentin Krimovice, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bath 180 m²
€ 820,000
A luxury villa with an infinity pool and sea views,located in Krimovica.The villa has a tota…
Villa 4 room villain Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m.  Plot:…
3 room townhousein Trojica, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath 130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
3 room housein Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Trojica, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath 55 m²
Price on request
Apartment is located in Dobrota area of Kotor. It belongs to residential complex tucked betw…
Villa 5 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 4 room villain Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m²
€ 475,000
Cozy stone villa, built in a Mediterranean style with elements of natural stone and wood, is…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 250,000
А5-289. Two bedrooms apartment and a terrace overlooking the sea, DobrotaFor sale a spacious…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 185,000
А5-288. Two bedrooms apartment with sea view, DobrotaFor sale apartment with two bedrooms an…
4 room housein Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 274 m²
€ 2,500,000
D5-142. Dream residence on the first coastline Dobrota, KotorThe stunning house in Dobrota, …
1 room apartmentin Morinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 147,000
Cozy and beautiful one-bedroom apartment for sale in Lavender Bay complex, Morinj (Bay of Ko…
2 room apartmentin Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 1 Floor
€ 160,000
А5-285. Two bedroom apartment in Prcanj This apartment is located on the first floor of a bu…
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

