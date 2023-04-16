Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kolašin Municipality
Kolasin
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kolasin, Montenegro
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,254,621
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,343,732
Two-story townhouse on the first line in Dobrot, the city of Kotor. The area of Townhouse i…
House 3 bathrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath
105 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
D4-396. Semi-detached house in Perazica Do For sale three level stone house in Perazica Do.&…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
45 m²
€ 167,000
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
115 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 255,000
А4-818. Two-Level Apartment In BeciciA two-level apartment with an area of 115m2 is located …
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
34 m²
Price on request
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
36 m²
€ 72,000
Total apartments - 82 Studio apartments with an area of 32.0 square meters.m, 35.46 squ…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
103 m²
€ 260,000
Apartment with sea view For sale three bedroom apartment with total area of 103 m2 in Rafail…
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 783,575
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 235,548
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 94,886
There is also a similar studio on the 2nd floor, with an area of 51 m2 at a price of 114,100…
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 315,000
D2-1036. Lovely House in BegoviciHouse of 300 m2 in the village of Bogovici on the Lustica P…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map