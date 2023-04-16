Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Kolasin

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,254,621
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,343,732
Two-story townhouse on the first line in Dobrot, the city of Kotor. The area of Townhouse i…
House 3 bathroomsin Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath 105 m² Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
D4-396. Semi-detached house in Perazica Do For sale three level stone house in Perazica Do.&…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
45 m²
€ 167,000
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 115 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 255,000
А4-818. Two-Level Apartment In BeciciA two-level apartment with an area of 115m2 is located …
1 room apartmentin Bijela, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
34 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
36 m²
€ 72,000
Total apartments - 82 Studio apartments with an area of 32.0 square meters.m, 35.46 squ…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 103 m²
€ 260,000
Apartment with sea view For sale three bedroom apartment with total area of 103 m2 in Rafail…
Villa 4 room villain Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 783,575
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 235,548
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 94,886
There is also a similar studio on the 2nd floor, with an area of 51 m2 at a price of 114,100…
5 room housein Krasici, Montenegro
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 315,000
D2-1036. Lovely House in BegoviciHouse of 300 m2 in the village of Bogovici on the Lustica P…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir