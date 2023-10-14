Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Kolasin

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

apartments
30
houses
10
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Amfora real estate offers you the opportunity to become the owner of one of the exclusive ap…
€350,000
1 room apartment in city center, with garden, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment in city center, with garden, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Area: 45 m2 Spacious living room combined with kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom New home, ce…
€162,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
From: €950,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s bre…
€950,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
From: €650,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s breath…
€650,000
Chalet with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
1.5 Bedroom (with loft space) From: €350,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in th…
€350,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir