Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Amfora real estate offers you the opportunity to become the owner of one of the exclusive ap…
€350,000
1 room apartment in city center, with garden, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment in city center, with garden, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Area: 45 m2 Spacious living room combined with kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom New home, ce…
€162,000
