Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Kolasin
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroomin Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 257,282
Ski Apartment is part of Swissôtel Resort Kolašin, located directly on the slop…
Apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 107,226
A new tourist-residential complex in Kolašin is offering fully furnished condo units that me…
Apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
29 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
29 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
45 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
42 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
44 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
45 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
46 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
46 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
43 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
44 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
62 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
78 m²
Price on request
Apartment with Residence and citizenshipin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment with Residence and citizenship
Kolasin, Montenegro
3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
All Montis Mountain Resort residents have at their disposal the signature five-star Splendid…
2 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
68 m²
€ 136,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir