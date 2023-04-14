Montenegro
20
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kolašin Municipality
Villas
Villas for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
25 properties total found
New
Villa Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
€ 1,850,000
Development Plot in Bigova Bay Welcome to Bigova Bay, an idyllic and charming fish…
Villa 3 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath
310 m²
€ 890,000
Stunning Sea View Villas for Sale in the suburb of Herceg Novi just minutes away from Lazure…
Villa Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath
1 m²
€ 99,000
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale in Bigova. The property features two terraces both with beaut…
Villa 2 room villa
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
80 m²
€ 370,000
NUM 5038 For sale, a two-story stone villa with a large yard located not far from Tivat o…
Villa 2 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
200 m²
€ 530,000
This is a calm, quiet area with a beautiful panoramic sea view, which is ideal for those who…
Villa 4 room villa
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
235 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 1988 Luxurious villa for sale in a complex surrounded by forests. Villa has a gorgeous v…
Villa 3 room villa
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 1,900,000
NUM 3595 Modern villa in Kostanjica, Kotor. The area of the house is 300 m2, a…
Villa 6 room villa
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 850,000
NUM 4063 Two villas with pool for sale in Krimovica, near the town of Budva. The are…
Villa 3 room villa
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
145 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 4327 A unique house with a spacious yard, arranged as one of the most beautiful tour…
Villa Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
€ 160,000
A plot of land for sale in Krašići, Tivat. The 300 m2 of land comes with a construction plan…
Villa Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
€ 2,650,000
The project is located on the front line of Kotor Bay, in the village of Risan. Part of the …
Villa 3 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
158 m²
€ 270,000
This newly built villa in Herceg Novi features a stunning sea view of the Bay. The villa is …
Villa 3 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bath
170 m²
€ 550,000
Brand new villa for sale in Budva with stunning sea view and an infinity swimming pool. The …
Villa 3 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath
300 m²
€ 1
This beautiful waterfront villa is located in Kostanjica and has its own private land along …
Villa Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 800 m²
€ 380,000
This urbanized land is located above Sveti Stefan and Przno in the vicinity of Monastries of…
Villa 5 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bath
330 m²
€ 1,300,000
Luxury villa in Rezevici, Budva is located in a natural, beautiful, and peaceful environment…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bath
360 m²
€ 290,000
The villa consists of 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terraces with beautiful sea view, large gara…
Villa 4 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath
250 m²
€ 285,000
Villa in Budva for Sale 4 Touristic Villas each with its own swimming-pool, garden, parking…
Villa 5 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath
400 m²
€ 650,000
Villa for Sale, Bečići Spacious, tranquil, light luxury villa with 3 large terraces, a 12 m…
Villa 2 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
156 m²
€ 890,000
Luxury Dukley Gardens feature Apartment for sale are located in a prime location of Zavala p…
Villa 4 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bath
266 m²
€ 340,000
Villa in Kumbor for Sale, Herceg Novi. Newly built and never used villas are waiting for new…
Villa 4 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
Brand new villa for sale in Tivat. This property is located in the quiet part of the city of…
Villa 3 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bath
180 m²
€ 695,000
Beautiful Villa for sale in Donja Lastva, Tivat. The villa is near the Porto Montenegro com…
Villa 5 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bath
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
House for sale in Bečići, Budva Riviera. This property is a beautiful villa at a close prox…
Villa 4 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bath
600 m²
€ 2,290,000
Luxury unique villa for sale in Blizikuće, Budva. The villa has a breathtaking sea view of …
Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
