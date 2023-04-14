Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
3
9 properties total found
5 room housein Velje Duboko, Montenegro
5 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 420 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 580,000
D9-2012. Modern House with Pool and Sea views in Bar Green BeltSale of a beautiful villa in …
Villa 5 room villain Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath 400 m²
€ 650,000
Villa for Sale, Bečići Spacious, tranquil, light luxury villa with 3 large terraces, a 12 m…
Housein Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
House
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 375,000
House for sale in Perazića Do, Budva Riviera. The house has an open view of the sea. This …
Villa 4 room villain Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bath 600 m²
€ 2,290,000
Luxury unique villa for sale in Blizikuće, Budva. The villa has a breathtaking sea view of …
4 room housein Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath 200 m²
€ 820,000
Luxury house for sale in Blizikuće on Budva Riviera. Stunning sea view can be seen from eac…
4 room housein Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 1 m²
€ 385,000
Main and a summer house for sale in Orahovac, Kotor Bay. The main house is 180m2 in additio…
4 room housein Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath 285 m²
€ 1,150,000
This house for sale is located in a quiet part of Budva Riviera in the village called Perazi…
3 room housein Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bath 165 m²
€ 2,300,000
House for sale in Ljuta, Kotor Bay. The house itself was built on the sea and it is surround…
5 room housein Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath 150 m²
€ 695,000
Waterfront House For Sale, Prčanj, Kotor Bay. Prcanj is a small town along the Bay of Kotor.…

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
