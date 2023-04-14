Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
2 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 185,000
A2-1157. Apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in the Bay of KotorExcellent apartment for …
1 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 320,000
A4-1178. Two studios for the price of one apartment with a view in a new complex 100 m from …
1 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3 Floor
€ 245,705
A4-1176. Onebedroom apartment with a sea view on the beachfront in BudvaFor sale one-bedroom…
1 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 79,000
A4-1340. One Bedroom Apartment in Petrovac For sale one bedroom apartment with a sea view in…
2 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 157,000
A2-1132. Two bedroom apartment with a sea view in DobrotaApartment for sale in Kotor, Dobrot…
1 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath 74 m²
€ 480,000
Lustica Bay Resort is set between startlingly blue waters and mountainous horizons. In fact,…
6 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
6 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bath 350 m²
€ 595,000
This wonderful villa is a unique three-storey mansion with a large orchard. The villa has in…
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath 55 m²
€ 179,000
Apartment for sale in Muo, Kotor Bay. This is a two bedroom apartment within a small reside…
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath 54 m²
€ 140,000
Two bedroom apartment is located 50 meters from the sea. It is situated on the last floor of…
4 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath 159 m²
€ 670,000
House for sale in Bigova, Kotor Bay. This is a beautiful stone house just 30 m from the sea…
1 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 86 m²
€ 199,000
Stylish one bedroom apartment for sale in Pržno, Budva Riviera. The apartment is located in…
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 131 m²
€ 425,000
Apartment for sale in the centre of Budva. The two bedroom apartment is situated in a great…
4 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath 100 m²
€ 125,000
Apartment for sale in Dobrota, Kotor Bay. The apartment has four spacious bedrooms with a be…
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath 95 m²
€ 330,000
  Apartment for sale in the center of Budva. This two bedroom apartment is modernly des…
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 72 m²
€ 150,000
Apartment for sale in Dobrota, Kotor Bay. This two bedroom apartment is located on the four…
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 79 m²
€ 182,000
Apartment for sale in Muo, Kotor Bay. This two bedroom apartment is situated on the second f…
4 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath 286 m²
€ 3,499,000
Waterfront house for sale in Đuraševići, Luštica, Tivat. This property has stunning sea vie…

