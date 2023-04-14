Show property on map Show properties list
Condo 1 bedroomin Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 257,282
Ski Apartment is part of Swissôtel Resort Kolašin, located directly on the slop…
1 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 80,000
A7-023. Apartment with Mountain View in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment in a new buildi…
1 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 114,800
A4-1512. One Bedroom Apartment in Budva only 100 meters from the SeaFor sale one bedroom apa…
3 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 72 m²
€ 125,000
Cosy house for sale in Sutomore, Bar, Montenegro. Located in an elevated location, this prop…
Apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 107,226
A new tourist-residential complex in Kolašin is offering fully furnished condo units that me…
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 64 m²
€ 250,000
Luxury Kotor Bay Apartments for Sale in one of the most popular locations in Montenegro. Dob…
6 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
6 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
6 bath 156 m²
€ 200,000
Large House for Sale in Kavac. The property consists of 6 apartments located in two houses o…
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 87 m²
€ 239,999
The two-bedroom apartment for sale in Becici is located in a newly built development in the …
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 82 m²
€ 285,000
Stone House Penthouse for Sale Dobrota is located near the five-star Hotel Forza Mare and is…
Apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 359,105
Apartments in Kumbor next to Porto Novi Resort are located in a brand-new development of jus…
Apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
116 m²
€ 380,000
Luxury Apartments For Sale in Herceg Novi Bay in a brand-new luxury development just above P…
Apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
79 m²
€ 299,990
Contemporary Development on Lustica Peninsula. This development features fabulous views of T…
Apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 113,606
Luxury Development in Becici Budva. A stunning development with a rooftop swimming pool and …
Apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 84,483
Newly Built Apartments in Igalo, Herceg-Novi Fantastic new development located in Igalo one …
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath 48 m²
€ 352,342
Lustica Bay Studio Apartment For Sale. This is a rear opportunity to buy a finished and read…
8 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
8 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
6 bath 420 m²
€ 580,000
Spacious Villa in Bar for Sale. The villa is in the city centre, just 150 meters walk to the…
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 78 m²
€ 350,000
Bright Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kotor Old Town. The property is overlooking one of the most …
Apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
33 m²
€ 80,492
Affordable Apartments for Sale in Budva. This development is an excellent rental opportunity…
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 92 m²
€ 249,000
A modern apartment in Rafailovici Budva is now for sale.  The property is just 20 meters fro…
Apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
41 m²
€ 320,000
Porto Novi Properties for Sale. The brand-new, five-star luxury Marina Resort is located in …
1 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
62 m²
€ 140,000
NUM 5089 One-bedroom apartment for sale in Krimovica, in a quiet location in a complex w…
2 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
79 m²
€ 250,000
NUM 5078 We offer for sale an apartment in Tivat with a fresh renovation and heated floor…
2 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
71 m²
€ 110,000
Apartment for sale in Cetin, area 71m2. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 5-sto…
2 room apartmentin Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 268,000
NUM 5027 For sale, two-bedroom apartment of 120m2 not far from Tivat. The building is 5…
Apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
29 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
29 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
45 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
42 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
44 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
45 m²
Price on request

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

