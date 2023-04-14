Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kolašin Municipality
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Kolasin
16
Apartment
Clear all
233 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Condo 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 257,282
Ski Apartment is part of Swissôtel Resort Kolašin, located directly on the slop…
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 80,000
A7-023. Apartment with Mountain View in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment in a new buildi…
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 114,800
A4-1512. One Bedroom Apartment in Budva only 100 meters from the SeaFor sale one bedroom apa…
3 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
72 m²
€ 125,000
Cosy house for sale in Sutomore, Bar, Montenegro. Located in an elevated location, this prop…
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 107,226
A new tourist-residential complex in Kolašin is offering fully furnished condo units that me…
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
64 m²
€ 250,000
Luxury Kotor Bay Apartments for Sale in one of the most popular locations in Montenegro. Dob…
6 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
6 bath
156 m²
€ 200,000
Large House for Sale in Kavac. The property consists of 6 apartments located in two houses o…
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
87 m²
€ 239,999
The two-bedroom apartment for sale in Becici is located in a newly built development in the …
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
82 m²
€ 285,000
Stone House Penthouse for Sale Dobrota is located near the five-star Hotel Forza Mare and is…
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 359,105
Apartments in Kumbor next to Porto Novi Resort are located in a brand-new development of jus…
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
116 m²
€ 380,000
Luxury Apartments For Sale in Herceg Novi Bay in a brand-new luxury development just above P…
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
79 m²
€ 299,990
Contemporary Development on Lustica Peninsula. This development features fabulous views of T…
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 113,606
Luxury Development in Becici Budva. A stunning development with a rooftop swimming pool and …
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 84,483
Newly Built Apartments in Igalo, Herceg-Novi Fantastic new development located in Igalo one …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath
48 m²
€ 352,342
Lustica Bay Studio Apartment For Sale. This is a rear opportunity to buy a finished and read…
8 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
6 bath
420 m²
€ 580,000
Spacious Villa in Bar for Sale. The villa is in the city centre, just 150 meters walk to the…
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
78 m²
€ 350,000
Bright Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kotor Old Town. The property is overlooking one of the most …
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
33 m²
€ 80,492
Affordable Apartments for Sale in Budva. This development is an excellent rental opportunity…
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
92 m²
€ 249,000
A modern apartment in Rafailovici Budva is now for sale. The property is just 20 meters fro…
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
41 m²
€ 320,000
Porto Novi Properties for Sale. The brand-new, five-star luxury Marina Resort is located in …
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
62 m²
€ 140,000
NUM 5089 One-bedroom apartment for sale in Krimovica, in a quiet location in a complex w…
2 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
79 m²
€ 250,000
NUM 5078 We offer for sale an apartment in Tivat with a fresh renovation and heated floor…
2 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
71 m²
€ 110,000
Apartment for sale in Cetin, area 71m2. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 5-sto…
2 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 268,000
NUM 5027 For sale, two-bedroom apartment of 120m2 not far from Tivat. The building is 5…
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
29 m²
Price on request
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
29 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
45 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
42 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
44 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
45 m²
Price on request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map