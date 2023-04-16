Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Kolasin

Residential properties for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

19 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroomin Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 257,282
Ski Apartment is part of Swissôtel Resort Kolašin, located directly on the slop…
Apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 107,226
A new tourist-residential complex in Kolašin is offering fully furnished condo units that me…
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
44 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
78 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
62 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
44 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
43 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
46 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
46 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
45 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
42 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
45 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
29 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
29 m²
Price on request
3 room housein Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room house
Kolasin, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 562,000
This stunning three-story house, located in the picturesque mountain town of Kolashin, is th…
3 room housein Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room house
Kolasin, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 562,000
NUM 4958 Located in the picturesque mountain town of Kolašin, this stunning three-story home…
3 room housein Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room house
Kolasin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 149,000
Newly built house of 101m2 on a plot of 757m2. Location: - 10 minutes easy walk to the c…
Apartment with Residence and citizenshipin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment with Residence and citizenship
Kolasin, Montenegro
3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
All Montis Mountain Resort residents have at their disposal the signature five-star Splendid…
2 room apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
68 m²
€ 136,500
