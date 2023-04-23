Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Kameno
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kameno, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Kameno, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kameno, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 215,500
Ready apartment fot living in Herceg Novi, Montenegro!   We offer you a view apartm…

Properties features in Kameno, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir