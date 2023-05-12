Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Igalo, Montenegro

1 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 70,200
For sale we offer 11 apartments in Igalo Herceg Novi with area from 49 to 113 sq. meters. 9 …
1 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
€ 122,900
For sale apartment of 48 m2 with a balcony and magnificent sea views. The apartment is lo…
1 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
€ 78,800
New nice apartment in the northern district of Herceg Novi Igalo, 2 km from the border with …
