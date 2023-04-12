Pool Houses for sale in Montenegro

Montenegro
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
297 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 320,000
New two-story villa with a building permit and a swimming pool in Bar ( Green Belt ). Total …
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Three-bedroom penthouse in Nikki Beach Montenegro's unique indoor resort Living area: 23…
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
308 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villas are located on the Adriatic coast of Montenegro on a 1955m2 plot near a secluded …
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 220,000
House in the center of Petrovts on a plot of 333 sq.m, the area of the house is about 150 sq…
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
515 m²
€ 800,000
Unfinished house in Prchani with an area of 515.90 sq.m To the sea 10 meters. The building i…
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 950,000
Villas are under construction in Tudorovichi, over St. Stephen. Fantastic sea and surroundin…
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
3 bath
130 m²
€ 110,000
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an ar…
5 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
The area of the site is 425 m2. The area of the villa is 422 m2. The villa is located in a q…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
472 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
4 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bath
135 m²
€ 592,000
Budva, Rezevici – House for sale This house is located in a gated community of 6 houses with…
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
291 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
349 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
148 m²
€ 440,000
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
148 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
6 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
466 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 485,000
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Villa on the first line of the sea. Your access to the sea. Comfort, Bar. Total living area…
5 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
425 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Completely finished luxury villa for sale on the Adriatic coast ( 200 m from the sea ). The …
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 750,000
House
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 110,000
4 room house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath
271 m²
5 Floor
€ 850,000
Budva, Becici – Penthouse with pool and sea view for sale This comfortable two-storey pentho…
House
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 120,000
House
Rustovo, Montenegro
164 m²
2 Floor
€ 750,000
Budva, Blizikuce – Luxury house with panoramic sea view for sale This great two-story villa…
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
264 m²
€ 600,000
Not many real estate properties can confidently say that their windows offer the best view i…
5 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
497 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
Villa on the first line of the sea. Your access to the sea. Comfort, Bar. Total building ar…
