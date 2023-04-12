Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Montenegro

villas
842
cottages
2
chalets
3
townhouses
33
duplexes
5
297 properties total found
Housein Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 320,000
New two-story villa with a building permit and a swimming pool in Bar ( Green Belt ). Total …
3 room housein Bogisici, Montenegro
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Three-bedroom penthouse in Nikki Beach Montenegro's unique indoor resort Living area: 23…
Housein Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
308 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villas are located on the Adriatic coast of Montenegro on a 1955m2 plot near a secluded …
Housein Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 220,000
House in the center of Petrovts on a plot of 333 sq.m, the area of the house is about 150 sq…
Housein Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
515 m²
€ 800,000
Unfinished house in Prchani with an area of 515.90 sq.m To the sea 10 meters. The building i…
Villa Villain Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
Housein Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 950,000
Villas are under construction in Tudorovichi, over St. Stephen. Fantastic sea and surroundin…
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
3 bath 130 m²
€ 110,000
6 room housein Budva, Montenegro
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an ar…
5 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
4 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
The area of the site is 425 m2. The area of the villa is 422 m2. The villa is located in a q…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath 472 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
4 room housein Marovici, Montenegro
4 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bath 135 m²
€ 592,000
Budva, Rezevici – House for sale This house is located in a gated community of 6 houses with…
4 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
291 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
4 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
349 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
3 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
148 m²
€ 440,000
3 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
6 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
6 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
466 m² Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
House 3 bathroomsin Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 485,000
3 room housein Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Villa on the first line of the sea. Your access to the sea. Comfort, Bar. Total living area…
5 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
5 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
425 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Completely finished luxury villa for sale on the Adriatic coast ( 200 m from the sea ). The …
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 750,000
Housein Budva, Montenegro
House
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 110,000
4 room housein Rafailovici, Montenegro
4 room house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath 271 m² 5 Floor
€ 850,000
Budva, Becici – Penthouse with pool and sea view for sale This comfortable two-storey pentho…
Housein Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 120,000
Housein Rustovo, Montenegro
House
Rustovo, Montenegro
164 m² 2 Floor
€ 750,000
Budva, Blizikuce  – Luxury house with panoramic sea view for sale This great two-story villa…
3 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
264 m²
€ 600,000
Not many real estate properties can confidently say that their windows offer the best view i…
5 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
5 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
497 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
Villa on the first line of the sea. Your access to the sea. Comfort, Bar. Total building ar…

