Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Montenegro
villas
842
cottages
2
chalets
3
townhouses
33
duplexes
5
House
Clear all
1 254 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 200,000
Large house for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, buil…
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes zweistöckiges Haus mit Grundstück in Tivat. Das g…
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 475,000
Penthouse for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool in Dobrot, near the city of Kotor. …
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath
120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
7 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bularitsa, 167 m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms,…
7 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
House for sale, 340m2, with 4 parking spaces. The house is located on Veliko Pijesak in Dobr…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath
144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
409 m²
€ 1,200,000
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
274 m²
€ 2,500,000
D5-142. Dream residence on the first coastline Dobrota, KotorThe stunning house in Dobrota, …
5 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
320 m²
€ 400,000
D9-1721. House in Susanj, BarHouse for sale in Bar, Shushan Two-storey house is located in …
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Regions with properties for sale
Bar
Sveti Stefan
Tivat
Prcanj
Budva
Podgorica
Herceg Novi
Kotor
Zelenika-Kuti
Dobrota
Lustica
Perast
Zabljak
Petrovac
Bijela
Ljesnica
Nedakusi
Potkrajci
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Risan
Properties features in Montenegro
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map