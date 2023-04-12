Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Montenegro

1 254 properties total found
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
5 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 200,000
Large house for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, buil…
3 room housein durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes zweistöckiges Haus mit Grundstück in Tivat. Das g…
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
3 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 475,000
Penthouse for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool in Dobrot, near the city of Kotor. …
3 room housein Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Villa Villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa 4 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
7 room housein Buljarica, Montenegro
7 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bularitsa, 167 m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms,…
7 room housein Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
House for sale, 340m2, with 4 parking spaces. The house is located on Veliko Pijesak in Dobr…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath 144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Villa 5 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath 409 m²
€ 1,200,000
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
Villa 5 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
4 room housein Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 274 m²
€ 2,500,000
D5-142. Dream residence on the first coastline Dobrota, KotorThe stunning house in Dobrota, …
5 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 320 m²
€ 400,000
D9-1721. House in Susanj, BarHouse for sale in Bar, Shushan Two-storey house is located in …
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…

