Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Houses

Lake Houses for sale in Montenegro

villas
842
cottages
2
chalets
3
townhouses
33
duplexes
5
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
5 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
249 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a house of 249 m2 in the Capital, on the second line from the sea ( distance to the…

Regions with properties for sale

Prcanj
Podgorica
Herceg Novi
Kotor
Zelenika-Kuti
Dobrota
Lustica
Perast
Zabljak
Petrovac
Bijela
Ljesnica
Nedakusi
Potkrajci
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Risan
Zelenika
Cetinje
Ulcinj
Kolasin

Properties features in Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir