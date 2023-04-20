Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
22
Zelenika-Kuti
13
Bijela
4
Lustica
4
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
4
Igalo
1
Podi-Sasovici
1
22 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
Villa 5 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
Villa 9 room villa in Igalo, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Igalo, Montenegro
740 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Mrkovi, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 430,000
The total area of 240 square meters.m.including: -residential area of 190 square meters…
Villa 6 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 388,000
Area of the house: 320 m2 Land area 220 m2 Floors: 3 furnished Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4
Villa 5 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa area: 350m2 ; Land area: 750m2 ; Bedrooms: 5 ; Sanuzly: 3 + 2 toilets ; Floors…
Villa 4 room villa in Klinci, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Klinci, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
Area: 350m2 ; Plot: 544m2 (or, if desired, you can purchase an additional 656 square met…
Villa 3 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
375 m²
€ 290,000
Modern villa in the village of Kamenari. Villa area: 118 m. 2 Land area: 375 m. 2 Number of …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
710 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa area: 200 m2 Land area: 425 m2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 The new highest-…
Villa 5 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa in the village of Melina, next to. Herceg Novi is an old, family mansion with 5 be…
Villa 5 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa area: 350 square meters.m. Land area: 750 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 N…
Villa 3 room villa in Kamenari, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kamenari, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 290,000
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of ​​the villa is …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Kamenari, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamenari, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 8 bath 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Villa - Mini-hotel with sea views and swimming pool in Kamenari. The villa is a four-storey…
Villa 4 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
350 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bath 201 m²
€ 490,000
The new villa is located in the very picturesque district of Moidej near the city of Herzeg …
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bath 200 m²
€ 530,000
A two-storey house (villa) on the peninsula Lushtiza, Rt Vislo is for sale. The house with a…
Villa 4 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
402 m²
€ 685,000
For sale villa with an area of 402 m2 of accommodation + garage with an area of 120 m2 (from…
Villa 2 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bath 150 m²
€ 425,000
Villa by the sea Not the Lushtica Peninsula, in the quiet bay of Veszlo, sold stone house w…
Villa Villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Bijela, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 2,800,000
Great renovated charming small hotel for sale on the seafront in Bijela, Hereg Novi – Bay of…
Villa 3 room villa in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 bath 257 m²
€ 810,000
Tivat, Krasici – Three bedroom seafront villa with private beach Villa with a total area of …

