Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Herceg Novi
22
Zelenika-Kuti
13
Bijela
4
Lustica
4
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
4
Igalo
1
Podi-Sasovici
1
Villa
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
Villa 9 room villa
Igalo, Montenegro
740 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Mrkovi, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 430,000
The total area of 240 square meters.m.including: -residential area of 190 square meters…
Villa 6 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 388,000
Area of the house: 320 m2 Land area 220 m2 Floors: 3 furnished Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa area: 350m2 ; Land area: 750m2 ; Bedrooms: 5 ; Sanuzly: 3 + 2 toilets ; Floors…
Villa 4 room villa
Klinci, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
Area: 350m2 ; Plot: 544m2 (or, if desired, you can purchase an additional 656 square met…
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
375 m²
€ 290,000
Modern villa in the village of Kamenari. Villa area: 118 m. 2 Land area: 375 m. 2 Number of …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
710 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa area: 200 m2 Land area: 425 m2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 The new highest-…
Villa 5 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa in the village of Melina, next to. Herceg Novi is an old, family mansion with 5 be…
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa area: 350 square meters.m. Land area: 750 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 N…
Villa 3 room villa
Kamenari, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
€ 290,000
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of the villa is …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamenari, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
8 bath
464 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Villa - Mini-hotel with sea views and swimming pool in Kamenari. The villa is a four-storey…
Villa 4 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
350 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bath
201 m²
€ 490,000
The new villa is located in the very picturesque district of Moidej near the city of Herzeg …
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bath
200 m²
€ 530,000
A two-storey house (villa) on the peninsula Lushtiza, Rt Vislo is for sale. The house with a…
Villa 4 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
402 m²
€ 685,000
For sale villa with an area of 402 m2 of accommodation + garage with an area of 120 m2 (from…
Villa 2 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bath
150 m²
€ 425,000
Villa by the sea Not the Lushtica Peninsula, in the quiet bay of Veszlo, sold stone house w…
Villa Villa
Bijela, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 2,800,000
Great renovated charming small hotel for sale on the seafront in Bijela, Hereg Novi – Bay of…
Villa 3 room villa
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 bath
257 m²
€ 810,000
Tivat, Krasici – Three bedroom seafront villa with private beach Villa with a total area of …
Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map