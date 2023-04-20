Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

54 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
310 m²
€ 970,000
NUM 5213 Looking for a luxurious and unique villa in a stunning location? This premium co…
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
Villa 5 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
Villa 5 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
760 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa for sale in Djenovichi with beautiful sea views, in a village located in Herceg Novi. …
Villa 5 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
760 m²
€ 2,500,000
NUM 5019 Villa for sale in Djenovici with an outstanding view of the sea, in a settlemen…
Villa Villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 191,000
NUM 4789 Apartments for sale in a new luxury complex not far from Herceg Novi. The compl…
Villa Villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
47 m²
€ 191,000
Sale of apartments in a new elite complex near Herceg Novi. The complex consists of 9 villas…
Villa Villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
134 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a complex of villas with a view of the Boko-Kotor Bay! The complex consists of 12 …
Villa Villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
134 m²
€ 600,000
NUM 4819 For sale a complex of villas overlooking the Bay of Kotor! The complex consi…
Villa 4 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
216 m²
€ 740,000
Villa 4 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
216 m²
€ 740,000
NUM 4034 A two-story villa with a pool in Kumbor is for sale. The area of the villa i…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
8 bath 510 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale a multi-level residential complex consisting of two houses located on the peninsula…
Villa 4 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 bath 296 m²
€ 1,500,000
wp: paragraph A luxury 296 m2 two-story villa with panoramic views of the bay, just 5 minut…
Villa 5 room villa in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kumbor, Montenegro
432 m²
€ 1,300,000
The new three-story villa with full furniture is made in a modern style and is located in th…
Villa 5 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
7 bath 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
wp: paragraph Spacious villa in close proximity to the sea in the village of Djenovichi, no…
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 450,000
NUM 894 On Lustica peninsula, in a quiet bay, stone house for sale with total area of 228…
Villa 4 room villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bijela, Montenegro
133 m²
€ 300,000
NUM 4162 Modern villa Panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor in Bijela, near Herceg Novi. T…
Villa 9 room villa in Igalo, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Igalo, Montenegro
740 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 529 m²
€ 9,845,000
https://youtu.be/JXVAF4j_NHg   Residential area: 529 m2 (383 m2 + 146 m2 terraces) E…
Villa 6 room villa in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
Price on request
Unique Old Mill villa is situated in the middle of Boka Bay, close to its narrowest point. A…
Villa 5 room villa in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 235 m²
€ 980,000
Residential area: 235 m2 Land area: 787 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5 Direct distance from the…
Villa 3 room villa in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Mrkovi, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 430,000
The total area of 240 square meters.m.including: -residential area of 190 square meters…
Villa 6 room villa in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Podi, Montenegro
396 m²
€ 530,000
Area: 396m2, with terraces ; Land area: 1200m2 ; Bedrooms: 6 ; Sanuzly: 3 ; Parking spac…
Villa 6 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 388,000
Area of the house: 320 m2 Land area 220 m2 Floors: 3 furnished Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4
Villa 5 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa area: 350m2 ; Land area: 750m2 ; Bedrooms: 5 ; Sanuzly: 3 + 2 toilets ; Floors…
Villa 4 room villa in Klinci, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Klinci, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
Area: 350m2 ; Plot: 544m2 (or, if desired, you can purchase an additional 656 square met…
Villa 3 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
375 m²
€ 290,000
Modern villa in the village of Kamenari. Villa area: 118 m. 2 Land area: 375 m. 2 Number of …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
710 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa area: 200 m2 Land area: 425 m2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 The new highest-…

Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

