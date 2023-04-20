Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Zelenika-Kuti
247
Herceg Novi
229
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
125
Bijela
95
Lustica
70
Zelenika
41
Podi-Sasovici
7
Igalo
2
36 properties total found
House in Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
4 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 140,000
2 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 490,000
House in durici, Montenegro
House
durici, Montenegro
€ 300,000
Apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Price on request
A new project in the Kotor Bay, combining modern design with the unique ecology of the regio…
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 380,000
2 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 155,000
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 125,000
House in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
€ 323,650
An exclusive and unique tourist complex, a luxury class with a marina in the village of Kumb…
House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 154 m² Number of floors 3
€ 365,000
The village is an absolutely wonderful place - the reconstruction of the old settlement, onl…
5 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
A cozy house for sale in Herceg Novi, located on the shore of the Bay of Boca-Cotor. The tot…
2 room apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 380,000
For sale a luxurious apartment with one bedroom in the Bay Lustica complex, on the first lin…
2 room apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 86 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 425,000
Apartment in the elite complex of Lustica Bay, in the second row from the sea. The apartm…
4 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
House with a total area of 300m2, with a swimming pool in the village of Djenovichi, Herc…
Apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 Floor
€ 555,000
Herceg Novi, Portonovi – Luxury apartments in the new residential complex  This idyllic, Med…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Kamenari, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamenari, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 8 bath 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Villa - Mini-hotel with sea views and swimming pool in Kamenari. The villa is a four-storey…
5 room house in Suscepan, Montenegro
5 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
197 m²
€ 475,000
Rays. The village of Luchichi is located on green hills above Herceg Novi, near the border w…
2 room house in Merdari, Montenegro
2 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
2 bath 100 m²
€ 510,000
The new city on Lustice, “Lustica Bay” is the first luxury resort on the Lushtitsa Peninsula…
7 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 396 m² Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Cozy villa with a swimming pool in Herceg Novi, Pody district. The total area of the villa i…
9 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 598 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
We are glad to offer you an exclusive facility in Montenegro. A large estate with chic sea v…
House 4 bathrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House 4 bathrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 950,000
5 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
House with pool. Cozy house, at an altitude of 420 meters above sea level, in the village of…
9 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms 596 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,250,000
For sale luxury villa, in modern style, located on the first line by the sea in Herceg Novi.…
8 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
8 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
A luxury facility in Herceg novi on the banks of the Adriatic Sea is sold. Perfect place to …
7 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 584 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
7 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
7 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. The total area is 235 m2 at a plot of 78…
5 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 270 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
A magnificent villa is being sold in the village of Genovichi, in the immediate vicinity of…
Villa 5 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
584 m²
€ 1,300,000
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
Villa 5 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 bath 235 m²
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. Total area is 235 sq.m on site 787 м2.&n…
2 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 bath 93 m²
€ 220,000
This two-bedroom apartment of 93m² / 1.001ft² is located on the third floor, and on the last…

Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
