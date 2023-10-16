Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Residential
  Montenegro
  Herceg Novi
  Studios

Studios for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

1 room studio apartment in Sutorina, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Sutorina, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
€124,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with parking in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with parking
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Inexpensive real estate in Montenegro – new apartments from 50.000 euros. The complex is loc…
€80,000
1 room studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ID 611 Studio for sale in a new modern complex in Igalo, Herceg Novi The complex will be r…
€62,000
1 room studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
ID 609 Studio for sale in a new residential complex of apartments in the Igalo area. The c…
€117,500
1 room studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
ID 608 Studio for sale in a new residential complex of apartments in the Igalo area. The c…
€62,500
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Provodina, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Provodina, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price from: €100,000: Igalo studio apartment for sale. Located a few meters from the beach a…
€100,000
2 room Studio apartment in Provodina, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment
Provodina, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
BIG EARLY CO-INVESTOR REDUCED RATE ON ALL APARTMENTS – AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME! DON’T M…
€62,000
1 room studio apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/4
The residential complex consists of three blocks and is located in the Bay of Kotor in the q…
€70,000
1 room studio apartment in Radovanici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Radovanici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/4
Luštica Bay is more than just a style; it is a way of life. Approach to creating an integrat…
€186,000
1 room studio apartment in Radovanici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Radovanici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
The complex is located near the sea on the Lustica peninsula, ten minutes away from Lustica …
€300,000

