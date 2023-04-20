Montenegro
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
345 properties total found
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 150,500
A7-030. Sea view apartment, Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale Sea view apartments in Kumbor, Herce…
5 room house
Baošići, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
174 m²
€ 380,000
We offer for sale a modern house of 174 sq. meters with stunning panoramic views in Baosici,…
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 510,000
A7-027. Apartment in Lazure Marina Hotel, Meline, Herceg Novifor sale Seafront apartment in …
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
83 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 280,000
A7-026. Apartment on the first line in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment on the first lin…
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 70,200
For sale we offer 11 apartments in Igalo Herceg Novi with area from 49 to 113 sq. meters. 9 …
2 room apartment
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 205,000
А5-287. Two bedroom apartment with pool in KaminariFor sale two bedroom apartment in a compl…
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 340,000
D7-005. House with a plot in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale House 10 minutes from the sea in B…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 70,000
A7-024. New residential house in Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale in a new house in Kumbor, Herce…
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
72 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
41 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 151,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom apartment available in a new building. It has modern quality finishes …
2 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 110,000
This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of an older building in Kumbor, across …
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale stunning 1 bedroom apartment in the luxurious Lazure resort in Meljine. Boasting 81…
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 110,000
A7-022. Sea view apartment in Herceg Novifor sale, An apartment with a fresh renovation wit…
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
5 Floor
€ 220,000
A7-019. Apartment on the first line in Kumbor, Herceg NoviFor sale apartment in Kumbor, Herc…
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
€ 215,000
A7-020. Large apartment in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale Spacious apartment in Baosici. The a…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 109,000
A7-021. Sea view apartment Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale Sea view apartment in Kumbor, Herceg …
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,950,000
D7-004. Luxury villa on the bay, Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale villa in a quiet and pop…
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 700,000
D5-139. Mini hotel in Herceg NoviFor sale Mini hotel business in Herceg Novi Plo…
Apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Herceg Novi, Igalo – New apartments complex for sale The complex consists of 67 apartments w…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
2 bath
136 m²
€ 340,000
Well priced property ideally suited for investment and upmarket holiday letting has come ont…
4 room apartment
Zambelici, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 bath
61 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 139,000
This is a beautifully & stylishly decorated apartment that is priced to sell! I…
3 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bath
90 m²
2 Floor
€ 210,000
A three bedroom apartment with lovely views over Porto Novi and the sea is available to purc…
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath
70 m²
1 Floor
€ 135,000
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 150,000
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
