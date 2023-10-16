Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Duplex apartment is located on the top of the building in a Luxury Complex. The Complex cons…
€700,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Igalo, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
ID 557 Penthouse for sale in the Nivice area, Herceg Novi Apartment with sea view  Located…
€375,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
The residential complex consists of three blocks and is located in the Bay of Kotor in the q…
€210,000

Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
