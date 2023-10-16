Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Herceg Novi
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Floor 2
€325,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
€258,808
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ratisevina, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 5
An apartment complex made up of 5 apartments have come into the market in Ratiševina, Igalo.…
€450,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Well priced property ideally suited for investment and upmarket holiday letting has come ont…
€340,000

