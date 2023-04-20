Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Zelenika-Kuti
247
Herceg Novi
229
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
125
Bijela
95
Lustica
70
Zelenika
41
Podi-Sasovici
7
Igalo
2
Kameno
1
Topla
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Baošići, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
174 m²
€ 380,000
We offer for sale a modern house of 174 sq. meters with stunning panoramic views in Baosici,…
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 70,200
For sale we offer 11 apartments in Igalo Herceg Novi with area from 49 to 113 sq. meters. 9 …
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/3 Floor
€ 60,000
Recently renovated apartment for sale in a quiet neighborhood in Njivice. Situated on the se…
2 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 110,000
This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of an older building in Kumbor, across …
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale stunning 1 bedroom apartment in the luxurious Lazure resort in Meljine. Boasting 81…
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
€ 510,000
We offer a luxury apartment in the complex Lazure Hotel and Marina in a picturesque place Me…
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
213 m²
3 Floor
€ 350,000
This stunning apartment consists of a large living room and kitchen, two bedrooms, a walk-in…
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 430,000
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 122,900
For sale apartment of 48 m2 with a balcony and magnificent sea views. The apartment is lo…
2 room apartment
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 135,000
Two-room apartment with a view of the sea in a building with a swimming pool - Kamenari. Th…
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 750,000
Area: 164 m2 (122 m2 + 42 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Exclusive, contemp…
Villa 3 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
529 m²
€ 9,845,000
https://youtu.be/JXVAF4j_NHg Residential area: 529 m2 (383 m2 + 146 m2 terraces) E…
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
372 m²
€ 1,100,000
Area: 372 m2 Land area: 2000 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 + 1 Swimming pool Parking spac…
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
191 m²
€ 1,812,000
Area: 191 m2 (155 m2 + 36 m2) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Two-bedroom apartment …
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 642,000
Available areas: 60m2 - 123m2 Bedrooms: 1-2 Bathrooms: 1-2 Floors: 4 SPA center,…
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
154 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 365,000
The village is an absolutely wonderful place - the reconstruction of the old settlement, onl…
8 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 305,000
For sale a two-story house in the Topla area, Boko-Kotor Bay. The house has a total area of …
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
House with a total area of 300m2, with a swimming pool in the village of Djenovichi, Herc…
Villa 3 room villa
Kamenari, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
€ 290,000
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of the villa is …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamenari, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
8 bath
464 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Villa - Mini-hotel with sea views and swimming pool in Kamenari. The villa is a four-storey…
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
396 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Cozy villa with a swimming pool in Herceg Novi, Pody district. The total area of the villa i…
5 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
6 bath
290 m²
€ 320,000
For sale a large house, can be used as an apartment hotel in Montenegro from the sea 30-40 …
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
257 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
House with pool. Cozy house, at an altitude of 420 meters above sea level, in the village of…
8 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
A luxury facility in Herceg novi on the banks of the Adriatic Sea is sold. Perfect place to …
7 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
247 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. The total area is 235 m2 at a plot of 78…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map