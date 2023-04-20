Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Zelenika-Kuti
247
Herceg Novi
229
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
125
Bijela
95
Lustica
70
Zelenika
41
Podi-Sasovici
7
Igalo
2
Show more
33 properties total found
5 room house in Baošići, Montenegro
5 room house
Baošići, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m²
€ 380,000
We offer for sale a modern house of 174 sq. meters with stunning panoramic views in Baosici,…
3 room house in durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
1 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 70,200
For sale we offer 11 apartments in Igalo Herceg Novi with area from 49 to 113 sq. meters. 9 …
1 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/3 Floor
€ 60,000
Recently renovated apartment for sale in a quiet neighborhood in Njivice. Situated on the se…
2 room apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 110,000
This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of an older building in Kumbor, across …
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale stunning 1 bedroom apartment in the luxurious Lazure resort in Meljine. Boasting 81…
Villa 3 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 510,000
We offer a luxury apartment in the complex Lazure Hotel and Marina in a picturesque place Me…
4 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
2 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 213 m² 3 Floor
€ 350,000
This stunning apartment consists of a large living room and kitchen, two bedrooms, a walk-in…
5 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
House in Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 430,000
1 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 122,900
For sale apartment of 48 m2 with a balcony and magnificent sea views. The apartment is lo…
2 room apartment in durici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 135,000
Two-room apartment with a view of the sea in a building with a swimming pool - Kamenari. Th…
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
3 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 750,000
Area: 164 m2 (122 m2 + 42 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3   Exclusive, contemp…
Villa 3 room villa in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 529 m²
€ 9,845,000
https://youtu.be/JXVAF4j_NHg   Residential area: 529 m2 (383 m2 + 146 m2 terraces) E…
4 room house in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 372 m²
€ 1,100,000
Area: 372 m2 Land area: 2000 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 + 1 Swimming pool Parking spac…
2 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 191 m²
€ 1,812,000
Area: 191 m2 (155 m2 + 36 m2) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1   Two-bedroom apartment …
2 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 642,000
Available areas: 60m2 - 123m2 Bedrooms: 1-2 Bathrooms: 1-2 Floors: 4   SPA center,…
House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 154 m² Number of floors 3
€ 365,000
The village is an absolutely wonderful place - the reconstruction of the old settlement, onl…
8 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
8 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 305,000
For sale a two-story house in the Topla area, Boko-Kotor Bay. The house has a total area of …
4 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
House with a total area of 300m2, with a swimming pool in the village of Djenovichi, Herc…
Villa 3 room villa in Kamenari, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kamenari, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 290,000
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of ​​the villa is …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Kamenari, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamenari, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 8 bath 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Villa - Mini-hotel with sea views and swimming pool in Kamenari. The villa is a four-storey…
7 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 396 m² Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Cozy villa with a swimming pool in Herceg Novi, Pody district. The total area of the villa i…
5 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
6 bath 290 m²
€ 320,000
For sale a large house, can be used as an apartment hotel in Montenegro from the sea 30-40 …
5 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
House with pool. Cozy house, at an altitude of 420 meters above sea level, in the village of…
8 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
8 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
A luxury facility in Herceg novi on the banks of the Adriatic Sea is sold. Perfect place to …
7 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
7 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. The total area is 235 m2 at a plot of 78…

Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir