Pool Houses for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
26 properties total found
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
House
durici, Montenegro
€ 300,000
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
€ 323,650
An exclusive and unique tourist complex, a luxury class with a marina in the village of Kumb…
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
154 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 365,000
The village is an absolutely wonderful place - the reconstruction of the old settlement, onl…
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
A cozy house for sale in Herceg Novi, located on the shore of the Bay of Boca-Cotor. The tot…
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
House with a total area of 300m2, with a swimming pool in the village of Djenovichi, Herc…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamenari, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
8 bath
464 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Villa - Mini-hotel with sea views and swimming pool in Kamenari. The villa is a four-storey…
5 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
197 m²
€ 475,000
Rays. The village of Luchichi is located on green hills above Herceg Novi, near the border w…
2 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
2 bath
100 m²
€ 510,000
The new city on Lustice, “Lustica Bay” is the first luxury resort on the Lushtitsa Peninsula…
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
396 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Cozy villa with a swimming pool in Herceg Novi, Pody district. The total area of the villa i…
9 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
598 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
We are glad to offer you an exclusive facility in Montenegro. A large estate with chic sea v…
House 4 bathrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 950,000
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
257 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
House with pool. Cozy house, at an altitude of 420 meters above sea level, in the village of…
9 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms
596 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,250,000
For sale luxury villa, in modern style, located on the first line by the sea in Herceg Novi.…
8 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
A luxury facility in Herceg novi on the banks of the Adriatic Sea is sold. Perfect place to …
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
584 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
7 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
247 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. The total area is 235 m2 at a plot of 78…
5 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
A magnificent villa is being sold in the village of Genovichi, in the immediate vicinity of…
Villa 5 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
584 m²
€ 1,300,000
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
Villa 5 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 bath
235 m²
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. Total area is 235 sq.m on site 787 м2.&n…
4 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bath
112 m²
€ 370,000
Herceg Novi, Meljine – Modern, upscale waterfront penthouse in Meljine for sale The penthous…
9 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 640,000
Fantastic chalet in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful n…
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
228 m²
€ 750,000
Fantastic chalet in Zelenika, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neig…
5 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
340 m²
€ 1,200,000
Fantastic villa in Igalo, Montenegro. This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood. This vil…
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
245 m²
€ 850,000
Fantastic chalet in Prchan, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neighb…
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 500,000
Fantastic house in Zelenika, Montenegro. This house is located in the very peaceful neighb…
