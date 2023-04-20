Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
109
Zelenika-Kuti
92
Lustica
52
Bijela
29
Zelenika
23
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
21
Podi-Sasovici
6
Igalo
1
House To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
House in Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
House in durici, Montenegro
House
durici, Montenegro
€ 300,000
House in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
€ 323,650
An exclusive and unique tourist complex, a luxury class with a marina in the village of Kumb…
House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 154 m² Number of floors 3
€ 365,000
The village is an absolutely wonderful place - the reconstruction of the old settlement, onl…
5 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
A cozy house for sale in Herceg Novi, located on the shore of the Bay of Boca-Cotor. The tot…
4 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
House with a total area of 300m2, with a swimming pool in the village of Djenovichi, Herc…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Kamenari, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamenari, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 8 bath 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Villa - Mini-hotel with sea views and swimming pool in Kamenari. The villa is a four-storey…
5 room house in Suscepan, Montenegro
5 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
197 m²
€ 475,000
Rays. The village of Luchichi is located on green hills above Herceg Novi, near the border w…
2 room house in Merdari, Montenegro
2 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
2 bath 100 m²
€ 510,000
The new city on Lustice, “Lustica Bay” is the first luxury resort on the Lushtitsa Peninsula…
7 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 396 m² Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Cozy villa with a swimming pool in Herceg Novi, Pody district. The total area of the villa i…
9 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 598 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
We are glad to offer you an exclusive facility in Montenegro. A large estate with chic sea v…
House 4 bathrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House 4 bathrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 950,000
5 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
House with pool. Cozy house, at an altitude of 420 meters above sea level, in the village of…
9 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms 596 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,250,000
For sale luxury villa, in modern style, located on the first line by the sea in Herceg Novi.…
8 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
8 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
A luxury facility in Herceg novi on the banks of the Adriatic Sea is sold. Perfect place to …
7 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 584 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
7 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
7 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. The total area is 235 m2 at a plot of 78…
5 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 270 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
A magnificent villa is being sold in the village of Genovichi, in the immediate vicinity of…
Villa 5 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
584 m²
€ 1,300,000
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
Villa 5 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 bath 235 m²
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. Total area is 235 sq.m on site 787 м2.&n…
4 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bath 112 m²
€ 370,000
Herceg Novi, Meljine – Modern, upscale waterfront penthouse in Meljine for sale The penthous…
9 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 640,000
Fantastic chalet in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful n…
4 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 228 m²
€ 750,000
Fantastic chalet in Zelenika, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neig…
5 room house in Suscepan, Montenegro
5 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 1,200,000
Fantastic villa in Igalo, Montenegro. This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood. This vil…
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 245 m²
€ 850,000
Fantastic chalet in Prchan, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neighb…
4 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 500,000
Fantastic house in Zelenika, Montenegro. This house is located in the very peaceful neighb…

Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir