Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
109
Zelenika-Kuti
92
Lustica
52
Bijela
29
Zelenika
23
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
21
Podi-Sasovici
6
Igalo
1
House To archive
Clear all
131 property total found
5 room house in Baošići, Montenegro
5 room house
Baošići, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m²
€ 380,000
We offer for sale a modern house of 174 sq. meters with stunning panoramic views in Baosici,…
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
3 room house in durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
3 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 340,000
D7-005. House with a plot in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale House 10 minutes from the sea in B…
Villa 3 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,950,000
D7-004. Luxury villa on the bay, Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale   villa in a quiet and pop…
House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 700,000
D5-139. Mini hotel in Herceg NoviFor sale Mini hotel business in Herceg Novi  Plo…
4 room house in durici, Montenegro
4 room house
durici, Montenegro
223 m²
Price on request
House in Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
6 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
380 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
5 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
6 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 295 m²
€ 920,000
4 room house in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 794,000
4 room house in Suscepan, Montenegro
4 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 268,000
4 room house in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
7 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 535,000
3 room house in Ratisevina, Montenegro
3 room house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
3 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 480 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
D7-001. Luxury villa in Bijela with sea viewWe are glad to present you a beautiful villa wit…
4 room house in Merdari, Montenegro
4 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 510,000
D4-389. Modern villa in Lustica For sale, a recently renovated, stylishly decorated villa wi…
House in durici, Montenegro
House
durici, Montenegro
€ 300,000
House in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
100 m²
€ 98,000
D5-1021. Duplex near sea in Baosici For sale duplex near sea in Baosici.  Living area 1…
House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
79 m²
€ 195,000
D5-1018. Duplex in Savina with sea view For sale duplex with sea view in Savina.  Livin…
House in Suscepan, Montenegro
House
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 95,000
D5-1043. Suscepan house under constructionFor sale house under construction in Suspecan.&nbs…
3 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 4
€ 390,000
D9-1159. Magnificent house with panoramic views in KumborExcellent, sunny house, just five m…
3 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 290,000
D2-572. House with panoramic sea view in KamenariA new house, with an area of ​​140 sqm, on …
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 367,500
D2-168. House with panoramic view of Kotor BayThe house has a total area of ​​143 sqm on a p…
5 room house in Mitrovici, Montenegro
5 room house
Mitrovici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
D2-1083. Luxury villa with a pool on the Lustica peninsulaA unique, four-hundred-year-old re…

Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir