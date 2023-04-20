Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

20 properties total found
5 room house in Baošići, Montenegro
5 room house
Baošići, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m²
€ 380,000
We offer for sale a modern house of 174 sq. meters with stunning panoramic views in Baosici,…
3 room house in durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
Villa 3 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
4 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
5 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
House in Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 430,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 529 m²
€ 9,845,000
https://youtu.be/JXVAF4j_NHg   Residential area: 529 m2 (383 m2 + 146 m2 terraces) E…
4 room house in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 372 m²
€ 1,100,000
Area: 372 m2 Land area: 2000 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 + 1 Swimming pool Parking spac…
House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 154 m² Number of floors 3
€ 365,000
The village is an absolutely wonderful place - the reconstruction of the old settlement, onl…
8 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
8 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 305,000
For sale a two-story house in the Topla area, Boko-Kotor Bay. The house has a total area of …
4 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
House with a total area of 300m2, with a swimming pool in the village of Djenovichi, Herc…
Villa 3 room villa in Kamenari, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kamenari, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 290,000
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of ​​the villa is …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Kamenari, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamenari, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 8 bath 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Villa - Mini-hotel with sea views and swimming pool in Kamenari. The villa is a four-storey…
7 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 396 m² Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Cozy villa with a swimming pool in Herceg Novi, Pody district. The total area of the villa i…
5 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
House with pool. Cozy house, at an altitude of 420 meters above sea level, in the village of…
8 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
8 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
A luxury facility in Herceg novi on the banks of the Adriatic Sea is sold. Perfect place to …
7 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
7 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. The total area is 235 m2 at a plot of 78…
4 room house in Tici, Montenegro
4 room house
Tici, Montenegro
2 bath 120 m²
€ 75,000
For sale a small cozy house with an area of 120 m2 in the village of Zhanica on the peninsul…
3 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bath 75 m²
€ 95,000
Very nice small house with an area of 75m2 + 40m2 attic, not far from Herceg Novi. The house…
4 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 500,000
Fantastic house in Zelenika, Montenegro. This house is located in the very peaceful neighb…

