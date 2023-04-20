Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Houses
Houses for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Herceg Novi
109
Zelenika-Kuti
92
Lustica
52
Bijela
29
Zelenika
23
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
21
Podi-Sasovici
6
Igalo
1
House
363 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
310 m²
€ 970,000
NUM 5213 Looking for a luxurious and unique villa in a stunning location? This premium co…
5 room house
Baošići, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
174 m²
€ 380,000
We offer for sale a modern house of 174 sq. meters with stunning panoramic views in Baosici,…
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 340,000
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 340,000
D7-005. House with a plot in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale House 10 minutes from the sea in B…
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,950,000
D7-004. Luxury villa on the bay, Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale villa in a quiet and pop…
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 700,000
D5-139. Mini hotel in Herceg NoviFor sale Mini hotel business in Herceg Novi Plo…
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 400,000
House for sale in Herceg Novi. The area of the house is 350 m2, the area of the plot is 500…
4 room house
durici, Montenegro
223 m²
Price on request
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
232 m²
€ 375,000
Fully equipped house in Jenovichi. The area of the house is 232 m2 and consists of two 4-ro…
7 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
211 m²
€ 290,000
For sale a house with panoramic views in the Mirishte area, Herceg Novi community. The hou…
9 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
193 m²
€ 230,000
Three-storey house in Kuti, Herceg Novi. The area of the house is 193 m2, and the area of t…
6 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
380 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 230,000
A one-storey house for sale in Kamenari, with a total area of 100 sq.m. Plot area 900 sq.m. …
3 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 136,500
Legalized two-storey house with a sea view 400 meters or 10 minutes walk to the sea Plot ar…
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
760 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa for sale in Djenovichi with beautiful sea views, in a village located in Herceg Novi. …
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 250,000
3 houses under construction near the best beaches - Zanjic and Miriste with the finest pebbl…
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
760 m²
€ 2,500,000
NUM 5019 Villa for sale in Djenovici with an outstanding view of the sea, in a settlemen…
Villa Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 191,000
NUM 4789 Apartments for sale in a new luxury complex not far from Herceg Novi. The compl…
Villa Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
47 m²
€ 191,000
Sale of apartments in a new elite complex near Herceg Novi. The complex consists of 9 villas…
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
D7-003. Cozy house in Herceg Novifor sale house in Zeleniki. The house is made of good mater…
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
190 m²
€ 480,000
Duplex for sale in a first-line house in Herceg Novi. The house has 3 floors, and the apartm…
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 455,000
A large house in Kumbor, in the municipality of Herceg Novi, is offered for sale. The house …
Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
