Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

1 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 70,200
For sale we offer 11 apartments in Igalo Herceg Novi with area from 49 to 113 sq. meters. 9 …
1 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/3 Floor
€ 60,000
Recently renovated apartment for sale in a quiet neighborhood in Njivice. Situated on the se…
2 room apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 110,000
This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of an older building in Kumbor, across …
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale stunning 1 bedroom apartment in the luxurious Lazure resort in Meljine. Boasting 81…
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 510,000
We offer a luxury apartment in the complex Lazure Hotel and Marina in a picturesque place Me…
2 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 213 m² 3 Floor
€ 350,000
This stunning apartment consists of a large living room and kitchen, two bedrooms, a walk-in…
1 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 122,900
For sale apartment of 48 m2 with a balcony and magnificent sea views. The apartment is lo…
2 room apartment in durici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 135,000
Two-room apartment with a view of the sea in a building with a swimming pool - Kamenari. Th…
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
3 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 750,000
Area: 164 m2 (122 m2 + 42 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3   Exclusive, contemp…
2 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 191 m²
€ 1,812,000
Area: 191 m2 (155 m2 + 36 m2) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1   Two-bedroom apartment …
2 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 642,000
Available areas: 60m2 - 123m2 Bedrooms: 1-2 Bathrooms: 1-2 Floors: 4   SPA center,…
5 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
6 bath 290 m²
€ 320,000
For sale a large house, can be used as an apartment hotel in Montenegro from the sea 30-40 …

