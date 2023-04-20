Montenegro
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
497 properties total found
Apartment 1 bathroom
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 53,000
A7-028. Apartment in a boutique hotel, Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartments in Igalo, Herce…
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 150,500
A7-030. Sea view apartment, Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale Sea view apartments in Kumbor, Herce…
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 165,000
NUM 5215 For sale a two-bedroom apartment in Djenovichi, near the city of Herceg Novi. T…
4 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
144 m²
€ 360,000
NUM 5220 Duplex apartment for sale with an area of 144 m2, located on the 3rd and 4th floors…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
46 m²
€ 100,000
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 510,000
A7-027. Apartment in Lazure Marina Hotel, Meline, Herceg Novifor sale Seafront apartment in …
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi municipality, just 5 minutes from the sea. The apar…
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 165,000
4 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
144 m²
€ 360,000
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 85,000
NUM 5140 Apartment for sale in Igalo, municipality of Herceg Novi, just 5 minutes from the s…
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
83 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 280,000
A7-026. Apartment on the first line in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment on the first lin…
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 126,500
A7-025. Spacious apartment in Zelenika, Herceg Novifor sale apartment in Zeleniki, Herceg No…
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 70,200
For sale we offer 11 apartments in Igalo Herceg Novi with area from 49 to 113 sq. meters. 9 …
2 room apartment
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 205,000
А5-287. Two bedroom apartment with pool in KaminariFor sale two bedroom apartment in a compl…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 117,000
NUM 5197 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartment has an area of 52 m2 and…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 70,000
A7-024. New residential house in Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale in a new house in Kumbor, Herce…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 117,000
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
72 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
41 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 151,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom apartment available in a new building. It has modern quality finishes …
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/3 Floor
€ 60,000
Recently renovated apartment for sale in a quiet neighborhood in Njivice. Situated on the se…
2 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 110,000
This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of an older building in Kumbor, across …
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale stunning 1 bedroom apartment in the luxurious Lazure resort in Meljine. Boasting 81…
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 110,000
A7-022. Sea view apartment in Herceg Novifor sale, An apartment with a fresh renovation wit…
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 130,000
For sale double apartment in Zelenika (Herceg Novi). The total area of the apartment is 70 s…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
€ 170,000
New one bedroom apartment for sale in Kumbor with an additional roof terrace. Stunning sea v…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
€ 125,000
New one bedroom apartment for sale in Kumbor with stunning sea views. The area of the apartm…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 105,000
For sale a new one-bedroom apartment in Kumbor with its own courtyard. The area of the apart…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
5 Floor
€ 220,000
A7-019. Apartment on the first line in Kumbor, Herceg NoviFor sale apartment in Kumbor, Herc…
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
€ 215,000
A7-020. Large apartment in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale Spacious apartment in Baosici. The a…
