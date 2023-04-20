Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Zelenika-Kuti
247
Herceg Novi
229
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
125
Bijela
95
Lustica
70
Zelenika
41
Podi-Sasovici
7
Igalo
2
860 properties total found
Apartment 1 bathroom in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 53,000
A7-028. Apartment in a boutique hotel, Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartments in Igalo, Herce…
2 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 150,500
A7-030. Sea view apartment, Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale Sea view apartments in Kumbor, Herce…
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
310 m²
€ 970,000
NUM 5213 Looking for a luxurious and unique villa in a stunning location? This premium co…
2 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 165,000
NUM 5215 For sale a two-bedroom apartment in Djenovichi, near the city of Herceg Novi. T…
4 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
144 m²
€ 360,000
NUM 5220 Duplex apartment for sale with an area of 144 m2, located on the 3rd and 4th floors…
5 room house in Baošići, Montenegro
5 room house
Baošići, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m²
€ 380,000
We offer for sale a modern house of 174 sq. meters with stunning panoramic views in Baosici,…
1 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
46 m²
€ 100,000
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 510,000
A7-027. Apartment in Lazure Marina Hotel, Meline, Herceg Novifor sale Seafront apartment in …
1 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi municipality, just 5 minutes from the sea. The apar…
2 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 165,000
4 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
144 m²
€ 360,000
1 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 85,000
NUM 5140 Apartment for sale in Igalo, municipality of Herceg Novi, just 5 minutes from the s…
3 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 280,000
A7-026. Apartment on the first line in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment on the first lin…
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
3 room house in durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
2 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 126,500
A7-025. Spacious apartment in Zelenika, Herceg Novifor sale apartment in Zeleniki, Herceg No…
1 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 70,200
For sale we offer 11 apartments in Igalo Herceg Novi with area from 49 to 113 sq. meters. 9 …
2 room apartment in durici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 205,000
А5-287. Two bedroom apartment with pool in KaminariFor sale two bedroom apartment in a compl…
3 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 340,000
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 117,000
NUM 5197 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartment has an area of 52 m2 and…
3 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 340,000
D7-005. House with a plot in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale House 10 minutes from the sea in B…
1 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 70,000
A7-024. New residential house in Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale in a new house in Kumbor, Herce…
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 117,000
2 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
72 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
41 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 151,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom apartment available in a new building. It has modern quality finishes …
1 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/3 Floor
€ 60,000
Recently renovated apartment for sale in a quiet neighborhood in Njivice. Situated on the se…
2 room apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 110,000
This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of an older building in Kumbor, across …
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale stunning 1 bedroom apartment in the luxurious Lazure resort in Meljine. Boasting 81…

Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Real estate in Herceg Novi — your chance of a slow-paced life in the center of Europe

The small Montenegrin Herceg Novi is located on the shores of the Bay of Kotor (Boka Bay) in the Adriatic. The hilly valley where this picturesque town is located has turned it into a tourist haunt — the «city of a thousand stairs». Foreign investors are attracted here by the possibility to buy a budget property. Prices for real estate in Herceg Novi are determined by:

  • unique nature;
  • slow-paced life in the center of Europe;
  • good transport accessibility.
Price behavior trends in real estate of Herceg Novi

Montenegro’s entry into NATO spurred European interest. In popularity, it ranks seventh among all areas to buy property abroad. Since 2017, the property cost in Montenegro has been increasing annually. If in the tourist-promoted Budva the cost of houses increased by 30%, then the cost of real estate in Herceg Novi increased by 8% in average.

Now you can buy real estate in Herceg Novi for 2.5 thousand euros / sq. m. — it will be a premium segment. Budget studios or flats in the secondary market cost from 1.6 thousand euros / sq. m. for a fully furnished apartment half a kilometer from the sea. Some options provide you with the offer to obtain a residence permit simultaneously with the purchase of residential square meters.

Capacity-building of Herceg Novi 

Development of the luxury Portnovi project in the municipality with a marina for yachts, a residential compound, luxury villas and the European network hotel «One & Only» stimulates investors’ activity in the region.

The state program «Montenegrin Citizenship for Investments», which is valid from January 2019 to December 2021, provides for the preferential obtaining of 2,000 passports of a country citizenship by foreigners. These 2 factors in the short run will have a significant impact on increasing the real estate prices in Herceg Novi.

