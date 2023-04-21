Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
durici
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in durici, Montenegro
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
2 room apartment
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 205,000
А5-287. Two bedroom apartment with pool in KaminariFor sale two bedroom apartment in a compl…
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
4 room house
durici, Montenegro
223 m²
Price on request
House
durici, Montenegro
€ 300,000
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
168 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 599,000
D9-1160. Luxury villa in KamenariWonderful villa for sale in the picturesque village of Kame…
Apartment 1 bathroom
durici, Montenegro
1 bath
65 m²
2 Floor
€ 100,000
A9-1012. Two bedroom apartment with a sea view in Boka bayFor sale is a duplex apartment wit…
2 room house
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
D5-116. Cozy one-storey house in a quiet location, KamenariFor sale one-storey house with a …
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 650,000
D3-601. Stone house in Kotor BayAncient stone house (more than 300 years old) with total are…
2 room house
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
D2-1090. House with a large plot in Kamenari, 20 m from the seaHouse for sale in Kamenari, l…
2 room apartment
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 135,000
Two-room apartment with a view of the sea in a building with a swimming pool - Kamenari. Th…
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
375 m²
€ 290,000
Modern villa in the village of Kamenari. Villa area: 118 m. 2 Land area: 375 m. 2 Number of …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map