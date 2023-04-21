Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. durici

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in durici, Montenegro

12 properties total found
3 room house in durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
2 room apartment in durici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 205,000
А5-287. Two bedroom apartment with pool in KaminariFor sale two bedroom apartment in a compl…
Villa 3 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
4 room house in durici, Montenegro
4 room house
durici, Montenegro
223 m²
Price on request
House in durici, Montenegro
House
durici, Montenegro
€ 300,000
3 room house in durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 168 m² Number of floors 3
€ 599,000
D9-1160. Luxury villa in KamenariWonderful villa for sale in the picturesque village of Kame…
Apartment 1 bathroom in durici, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
durici, Montenegro
1 bath 65 m² 2 Floor
€ 100,000
A9-1012. Two bedroom apartment with a sea view in Boka bayFor sale is a duplex apartment wit…
2 room house in durici, Montenegro
2 room house
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
D5-116. Cozy one-storey house in a quiet location, KamenariFor sale one-storey house with a …
3 room house in durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 650,000
D3-601. Stone house in Kotor BayAncient stone house (more than 300 years old) with total are…
2 room house in durici, Montenegro
2 room house
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
D2-1090. House with a large plot in Kamenari, 20 m from the seaHouse for sale in Kamenari, l…
2 room apartment in durici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
durici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 135,000
Two-room apartment with a view of the sea in a building with a swimming pool - Kamenari. Th…
Villa 3 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
375 m²
€ 290,000
Modern villa in the village of Kamenari. Villa area: 118 m. 2 Land area: 375 m. 2 Number of …
