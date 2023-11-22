Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Donja Lastva
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
€550,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir