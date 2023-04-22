Montenegro
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
12 properties total found
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 bath
62 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 184,680
Beautiful, modern and brand new apartment available to purchase in Kava, Tivat. This is an e…
3 room apartment
Lepetane, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
€ 160,000
We offer for sale an apartment with three bedrooms in a complex with a swimming pool, near t…
2 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
80 m²
€ 275,000
House
Lepetane, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 165,000
For sale a small house with a beautiful view of the Bay of Kotor. The house is located in…
2 room apartment
Lepetane, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
€ 134,000
А5-202. Cozy 2 two bedroom apartments in LepetanFor sale two apartments of 74 m2 each with t…
5 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 330,000
For sale a large three-storey house with three separate apartments, each with a separate ent…
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 390,000
House for sale with panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor, in Lepetane. Three-storey house …
4 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 370,000
For sale a modern house with a swimming pool in Lepetani, Tivat Bay. Furnished house of 1…
Villa 4 room villa
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
308 m²
€ 815,000
Cozy villa with a swimming pool and four bedrooms, in Greek style in one of the best are…
Villa 4 room villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
3 bath
170 m²
€ 320,000
A cozy villa is sold, in a quiet area of Tivata - Lepetan.The location of the villa provides…
Villa 3 room villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
4 bath
145 m²
€ 270,000
For sale villa in the quiet area of Tivata - Lepetan.The location of the villa provides a ma…
