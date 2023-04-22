Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Donja Lastva

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartment in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 3
€ 184,680
Beautiful, modern and brand new apartment available to purchase in Kava, Tivat. This is an e…
3 room apartment in Lepetane, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Lepetane, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 160,000
We offer for sale an apartment with three bedrooms in a complex with a swimming pool, near t…
House in Lepetane, Montenegro
House
Lepetane, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 165,000
For sale a small house with a beautiful view of the Bay of Kotor. The house is located in…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir