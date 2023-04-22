Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Donja Lastva
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

2 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
2 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
80 m²
€ 275,000
House in Lepetane, Montenegro
House
Lepetane, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 165,000
For sale a small house with a beautiful view of the Bay of Kotor. The house is located in…
5 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
5 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 330,000
For sale a large three-storey house with three separate apartments, each with a separate ent…
3 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 390,000
House for sale with panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor, in Lepetane. Three-storey house …
4 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
4 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 370,000
For sale a modern house with a swimming pool in Lepetani, Tivat Bay. Furnished house of 1…
Villa 4 room villa in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
308 m²
€ 815,000
Cozy villa with a swimming pool and four bedrooms, in Greek style in one of the best are…
Villa 4 room villa in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
3 bath 170 m²
€ 320,000
A cozy villa is sold, in a quiet area of Tivata - Lepetan.The location of the villa provides…
Villa 3 room villa in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
4 bath 145 m²
€ 270,000
For sale villa in the quiet area of Tivata - Lepetan.The location of the villa provides a ma…
