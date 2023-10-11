Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Donja Lastva
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
16
3 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
€288,000
1 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
€261,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir