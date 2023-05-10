Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 85,000
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 114,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Dobrota, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
€ 90,000
