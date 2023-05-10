Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Dobrota
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
€ 475,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
€ 550,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 495,000
Realting.com
Go