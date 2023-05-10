Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Dobrota
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 200 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
House 1 bathroom in Dobrota, Montenegro
House 1 bathroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
€ 95,000
House in Dobrota, Montenegro
House
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 545,000
House 3 bathrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
€ 780,000
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 4
€ 550,000
Villa Villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 340 m²
€ 690,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir