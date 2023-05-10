Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Dobrota
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 195,000
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 85,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 190,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 147,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 168,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€ 215,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 130,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 260,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€ 189,000
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 114,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 230,000
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 48 m²
€ 183,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 182,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 230,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€ 80,000
3 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 270,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 495,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
€ 135,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir