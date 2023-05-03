Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Dobra Voda, Montenegro

20 properties total found
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bath 200 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 106 m²
€ 235,320
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 93 m²
€ 110,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 bath 410 m²
€ 550,000
Real estate – 4-storey Villa M with terraces and parking for 2 ( two ) machine-place, with a…
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 75 m²
€ 220,000
7 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
900 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,900,000
In a quiet village of Dobra Voda, 10 km from Bara, a mini-complex consisting of two villas, …
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
For sale a new beautiful villa of 220 sq.m in Good Waters, Bar Riviera, on a plot of 490 sq.…
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 6
€ 326,880
Two-bedroom apartment with a large terrace in the Good Water complex on the first line. The …
3 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bath 250 m²
€ 750,000
Beautiful villa with fantastic sea views. Ground floor: living room with fireplace 65m2, off…
3 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 bath 400 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa "Bogumilla" is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in the Good Waters by t…
5 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 bath 350 m²
€ 700,000
An unusually pretty modern first-line house with its beach and sea access. Plot 228m2, villa…
3 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 150 m²
€ 430,000
In a quiet area, away from the noise, a new mediteran-style house was built. The plot area i…
5 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 bath 300 m²
€ 480,000
The house in the first line of the sea consists of 5 apartments, on a plot of 577m2. Each ap…
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 102 m²
€ 127,500
Real estate in Montenegro Magnificent apartment of 102m2 on the third floor of a 4-storey bu…
7 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 bath 360 m²
€ 325,000
An inexpensive mini hotel in the Bar - Good Water area is looking for its customers and tour…
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 160 m²
€ 116,000
Two-storey well-equipped furnished house with an area of 160 m2 and 2009 years of constructi…
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 179 m² 1 Floor
€ 608,600
Fantastic floors in Dobroe Vodi, Montenegro. These floors are located in the very peaceful n…
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 1,295,000
Fantastic villa in Dobrie Vodi, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood …
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 500,000
Fantastic villa in Dobrie Vodi, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood …
5 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 497 m²
€ 1,250,000
Fantastic villa in Dobrie Vodi, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood …
