Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Dobra Voda, Montenegro

81 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m²
€ 280,000
Sale: Three storey villa in Good Water, opshtina Bar. The center of Bar is 10 km away, th…
9 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
9 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
8 bath 250 m²
€ 145,000
House with apartments for reconstruction in Montenegro House area 250 m2 Plot 300 m2. …
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bath 200 m²
€ 300,000
3 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bath 200 m²
€ 420,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 106 m²
€ 235,320
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
165 m²
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 93 m²
€ 110,000
House in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
House
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
302 m²
€ 150,000
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bath 150 m²
€ 190,000
5 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bath 200 m²
€ 185,000
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 140 m²
€ 220,000
House in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
House
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 984 m²
€ 310,860
3 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 120 m²
€ 230,000
Section 206.2 House area 120 m2 The house has bedrooms 3, bathrooms 2, To the sea …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 bath 410 m²
€ 550,000
Real estate – 4-storey Villa M with terraces and parking for 2 ( two ) machine-place, with a…
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 75 m²
€ 220,000
4 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 113 m²
€ 80,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 bath 420 m²
€ 800,000
Sale of a new modern villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro https://youtu.be/eb5w…
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bath 59 m²
€ 80,000
7 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
House for sale, 340m2, with 4 parking spaces. The house is located on Veliko Pijesak in Dobr…
Villa 4 room villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
467 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
160 m²
Price on request
7 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
House for sale, 340m2, with 4 parking spaces. The house is located on Veliko Pijesak in Dobr…
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 490,000
For sale a new villa of 260 m2 in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The villa is locat…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/3 Floor
€ 260,000
New apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The 155 m2 penthouse has spacious terr…
Villa 5 room villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 493 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobra Voda. Three-storey villa with a total area o…
5 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 315,000
D9-2024. House in Dobra VodaFor sale house in Dobra Voda Plot 600 sqm. House area 280 sqm, 3…
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 3
€ 249,000
D9-2026. House in Dobra VodaFor sale three-storey house house in Dobra Voda House of 180m2 o…
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 138,000
A9-1101. Apartment on the first line, with a magnificent sea view and great rental potential…
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 110,000
A3-464. Apartment on the first line, with great rental potential A very good apartment on th…
House in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
House
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 650,000
D9-1132. House in Dobra VodaThe house in Dobra Voda is for sale. The area of ​​the house is …
