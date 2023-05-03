Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Dobra Voda, Montenegro

6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 106 m²
€ 235,320
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 93 m²
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 75 m²
€ 220,000
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 6
€ 326,880
Two-bedroom apartment with a large terrace in the Good Water complex on the first line. The …
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 102 m²
€ 127,500
Real estate in Montenegro Magnificent apartment of 102m2 on the third floor of a 4-storey bu…
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 179 m² 1 Floor
€ 608,600
Fantastic floors in Dobroe Vodi, Montenegro. These floors are located in the very peaceful n…
