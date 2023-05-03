Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Dobra Voda, Montenegro

35 properties total found
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 106 m²
€ 235,320
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 93 m²
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 75 m²
€ 220,000
4 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 113 m²
€ 80,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bath 59 m²
€ 80,000
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
160 m²
Price on request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/3 Floor
€ 260,000
New apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The 155 m2 penthouse has spacious terr…
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 110,000
A3-464. Apartment on the first line, with great rental potential A very good apartment on th…
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 138,000
A9-1101. Apartment on the first line, with a magnificent sea view and great rental potential…
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 90,000
A9-1056-1. New apartments with sea views near the city of BarFor sale 5 apartments in Dobra …
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m²
€ 163,000
A9-1056-2. New apartments with sea views near the city of BarFor sale 5 apartments in Dobra …
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 4 Floor
€ 220,250
A9-1014. Waterfront 2 Bedroom Apartment in BarTwo bedroom apartment for sale in Bar&nbs…
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 3 Floor
€ 109,300
A9-1010. Apartment in Bar rivieraThe apartment is 46m2 in Dobra Voda, Bar riviera, Montenegr…
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 4 Floor
€ 147,000
A9-1013. One bedroom apartmentThe one-bedroom apartment in Bar, Dobra Voda, Montenegro. The …
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 4 Floor
€ 113,950
A9-1009. Apartment in Bar rivieraFlat for sale in Bar riviera, Dobra Voda, Montenegro The ap…
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 326,880
A9-1007. Two bedroom apartment, Bar rivieraStylish apartment with two bedrooms and a large t…
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 238,000
A9-333. Apartment 50 meters from the sea (Dobra Voda) MontenegroApartment in a residential c…
Apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 278,000
A9-999. Apartments in Dobra VodaSpacious apartments for sale in a front line complex Istra, …
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 145,000
Luxury apartment with a bedroom in a complex on the first line of the sea, Dobra Voda, Bar. …
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 6
€ 326,880
Two-bedroom apartment with a large terrace in the Good Water complex on the first line. The …
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
104 m²
€ 312,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bath 42 m²
€ 94,100
Description: The studio apartment is equipped with furniture and everything necessary for l…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bath 46 m²
€ 109,300
Description: The studio apartment is equipped with furniture and everything necessary for l…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bath 46 m²
€ 113,950
The apartment is ideal for investment, rental and family holidays. Description: Stylishly de…
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bath 50 m²
€ 147,200
Composition of rooms: Bedroom, bathroom, kitchen (full), entrance hall, living room…
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bath 55 m²
€ 93,500
For sale great apartment in a new house, fenced area. The house is located in the suburbs o…
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bath 59 m²
€ 100,300
For sale excellent apartment in a new house, fenced area. The house is located in the subur…
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bath 84 m²
€ 142,800
Apartment 84 m2 on the second line from the sea 2roy floor/5th floor building 3 bedrooms, …
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bath 84 m²
€ 126,000
For sale spacious apartment with sea view in a new house. The apartment is fully furnished,…
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath 75 m²
€ 220,000
We offer for sale a new stylish apartment in a new complex with beautiful sea views. The apa…
