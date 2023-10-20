Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Dobra Voda
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Dobra Voda, Montenegro

1 BHK
17
2 BHK
24
3 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
57 properties total found
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Introducing a cozy 1-bedroom apartment, perfect for those seeking comfortable living with pi…
€83,000
9 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
9 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 15
An entire residential building is for sale in a fantastic location in the town of Dobra Voda…
€1,000,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€101,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€131,300
2 room apartment with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€136,350
1 room apartment with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€90,900
1 room apartment with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€95,950
1 room apartment with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€95,950
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€80,800
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€75,750
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
One bedroom furnished apartment 41m2 for sale in Bar, Dobra Voda. The apartment has an entra…
€75,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Sale: Apartment in Montenegro 50 m from the sea in a complex with a swimming pool and with a…
€170,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 5
ID 739 New penthouse for sale in Doba water with panoramic views of the sea and mountains …
€399,000
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
ID 738 For sale apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Dobra Voda Located on the 2nd f…
€98,000
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Urgent sale of a one-bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda Apartment with an area of 40m2 Located …
€73,500
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
The complex is located on the first coastline of the sea with crystal clear water.  Two unde…
€113,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
The new residential complex is located in the village of Dobra Voda. It represents 3 modern …
€100,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 155 m²
For sale a new apartment in the town of Good Water, Bar Riviera. The 155 m2 penthouse has sp…
€260,000
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
For sale apartment in a modern complex located on the first line of the sea in the village o…
€145,000
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
For sale apartment in a modern complex located on the first line of the sea in the village o…
€150,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Apartment for sale in a new complex in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The 83m2 apar…
€230,000
1 room studio apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4
€46,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
ID 497 For sale is an apartment with two bedrooms in a house with a swimming pool and a chi…
€262,350
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/10
ID 496 One bedroom apartment for sale in a house with a swimming pool and a chic location o…
€115,200
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ID 527 For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in Dobra Voda in a complex with a swimming pool …
€130,000
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
€73,500
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
An apartment for sale in a modern complex located on the first line of the sea in the villag…
€150,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
€125,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An apartment for sale in a new complex in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The 83m…
€230,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5
ID 317 REDUCING THE PRICE!!! URGENT SALE !!! Sale of a great apartment in Good Water.   …
€88,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir