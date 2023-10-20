UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Montenegro
Dobra Voda
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 BHK
17
2 BHK
24
3 BHK
5
Apartment
57 properties total found
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
1
42 m²
Introducing a cozy 1-bedroom apartment, perfect for those seeking comfortable living with pi…
€83,000
Recommend
9 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
20
15
An entire residential building is for sale in a fantastic location in the town of Dobra Voda…
€1,000,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
1
4
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€101,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
1
1
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€131,300
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
1
1
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€136,350
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
1
1
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€90,900
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
1
2
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€95,950
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
1
1
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€95,950
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
4
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€80,800
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
3
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€75,750
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
2
One bedroom furnished apartment 41m2 for sale in Bar, Dobra Voda. The apartment has an entra…
€75,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
2
81 m²
Sale: Apartment in Montenegro 50 m from the sea in a complex with a swimming pool and with a…
€170,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4
2
240 m²
5
ID 739 New penthouse for sale in Doba water with panoramic views of the sea and mountains …
€399,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
1
2/3
ID 738 For sale apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Dobra Voda Located on the 2nd f…
€98,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
40 m²
Urgent sale of a one-bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda Apartment with an area of 40m2 Located …
€73,500
Recommend
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3
46 m²
The complex is located on the first coastline of the sea with crystal clear water. Two unde…
€113,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
38 m²
The new residential complex is located in the village of Dobra Voda. It represents 3 modern …
€100,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
155 m²
For sale a new apartment in the town of Good Water, Bar Riviera. The 155 m2 penthouse has sp…
€260,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
43 m²
For sale apartment in a modern complex located on the first line of the sea in the village o…
€145,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
52 m²
For sale apartment in a modern complex located on the first line of the sea in the village o…
€150,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
83 m²
Apartment for sale in a new complex in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The 83m2 apar…
€230,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
1
25 m²
4
€46,000
1
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3
2
79 m²
1
ID 497 For sale is an apartment with two bedrooms in a house with a swimming pool and a chi…
€262,350
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
1
38 m²
1/10
ID 496 One bedroom apartment for sale in a house with a swimming pool and a chic location o…
€115,200
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3
2
ID 527 For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in Dobra Voda in a complex with a swimming pool …
€130,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
1
41 m²
2
€73,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
1
An apartment for sale in a modern complex located on the first line of the sea in the villag…
€150,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3
1
65 m²
1
€125,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3
2
An apartment for sale in a new complex in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The 83m…
€230,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
1
70 m²
5
ID 317 REDUCING THE PRICE!!! URGENT SALE !!! Sale of a great apartment in Good Water. …
€88,000
1
Recommend
